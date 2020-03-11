Second Amendment group sponsors anti-Cuomo rally on array of topics

A rally sponsored by a Second Amendment rights group to protest actions of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is scheduled for noon Saturday at Hamburg Town Hall, 6100 South Park Ave.

The 1791 Society announced the rally, and said it will call attention to taxes, Medicaid reform, bail and criminal justice reform, and the Green Light Law that allows undocumented immigrants to obtain driver's licenses. The rally also will highlight what the group sees as the governor's attacks on Second Amendment rights.

Also to be discussed is the governor's proposal to eliminate video lottery terminal payments to communities hosting the terminals. The Town of Hamburg – which hosts Hamburg Gaming – would lose $865,679, while Erie County would lose $288,560 in the state funding.

State Sen. Chris Jacobs, R-Orchard Park, who is running for the 27th Congressional District seat in the special election April 28, and state Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy will be keynote speakers at the rally.