ROSEN, Caryn P. (Domres)

Of Amherst, NY and formerly of Akron, NY, passed away peacefully March 9, 2020. Predeceased by her husband, Spencer Rosen and son, Wayne Rosen; survived by her daughter, Kelly (Kevin) Neumann of Tonawanda; grandchildren, Amber and Gavin Neumann; brother, Corrie (Sandra) Domres of Akron; sister, Debbie Freudenheim of Cheektowaga; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, March 13, from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM at J. LEONARD McANDREW FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 32 John St., Akron, where Funeral Services will be Saturday at 11 AM. Expressions of sympathy shared at: www.mcandrewfuneralhomes.net