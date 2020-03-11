ROHRBACK, William E.

ROHRBACK - William E. Age 72, of Niagara Falls, NY, on March 8, 2020. Born July 29, 1947 in Niagara Falls, NY. He was the son of the late Leverne and Margaret (Lyall) Rohrback. On August 23, 1986, Bill, as he was known, married Susan Pavis. He proudly served in the United States Navy and retired from Enviro-Care. In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by children, William R. "Bill" (Kelly) Rohrback and Melissa (Jason) Garlinger; grandson, Jacob; sister, Mary Lou (late Jean) Jerge; his baby/doggie, Gini and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation on Wednesday, March 11th from 3-7 p.m. in the Chapel of OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME, 2215 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY. Prayers of committal and entombment, concluding with Navy Military Honors, on Thursday, March 12th at 10:00 a.m. in the mausoleum chapel of Gate of Heaven Cemetery, with Rev. Jack Mazur officiating. Family and friends invited. Flowers are gratefully declined. Donations may be made to a veterans charity of ones choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Michael R. Goodlander. Share condolences and view his tribute video at GOODLANDERCARES.com