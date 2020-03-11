Rob Gronkowski agrees to deal with WWE

Western New York native Rob Gronkowski has agreed to a contract with World Wrestling Entertainment, according to multiple reports.

According to the Wrap, the former New England Patriots tight end will appear on March 20 edition of Smackdown from New Orleans.

WWE's biggest show of the year, WrestleMania, is April 5 in Tampa, and Gronkowski is expected to make an appearance, with the intent of building toward a match.

Gronkowski has worked with WWE before when he appeared at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando in 2017. Gronkowski hopped the barricade and helped his friend, Mojo Rawley, win the Andre the Giant Battle Royal. He also appeared on Smackdown in 2017.

Gronkowski said in August that he doesn't think he could be a full-time wrestler, but was interested in "one crazy match," perhaps five years down the road.

"With wrestling, I don't feel like I would be a full-time wrestler, but there is one thing I'm down for," Gronkowski told CBS Sports. "And that's to do one crazy match. Practice it for a little bit, go out there, like in a Royal Rumble, go out there, I got my friend in WWE [Rawley], practice it and do a full-on WWE match. I'm not saying when. Maybe five years. I got the rest of my life to do that. I've always dreamed about doing that, just one time, going in there and going full out. That may be a possibility, one time, down the road."

A three-time Pro Bowl champion and five-time Pro Bowler, Gronkowski retired last March. He has done some analysis work for Fox.

During Super Bowl week, Gronkowski hosted a beach party event in Miami that was attended by Stephanie McMahon and Paul "Triple H" Levesque. In a tweet, Levesque referred to Gronkowski attending SummerSlam, which is in Boston in August. Could that potentially be the site of Gronk's in-ring debut.

The website BetOnline has listed Cesaro as the 3-1 favorite to be Gronkowski's first opponent followed by Robert Roode (7-2), Dolph Ziggler (4-1), Rawley (5-1), Sheamus (5-1), Jinder Mahal (6-1), Riddick Moss (6-1) and King Corbin (8-1).

The site also has odds of 6-1 that Gronkowski will become WWE or Universal champion by the end of 2020 and 5-2 that he will become Intercontinental or United States champion.