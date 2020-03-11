Reporters' Notebook: March 11, 2020

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to “Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” author Douglas Adams, born on this date in 1952: “A learning experience is one of those things that say, ‘You know that thing you just did? Don’t do that.’”

• • •

SNACK TIME – The Popcorn Shack returns to the atrium of Kenmore Mercy Hospital on Thursday with a variety of flavored popcorn. The sale, sponsored by the hospital auxiliary, will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• • •

READY FOR EASTER – Classes in making pisanki – decorated Polish Easter eggs – in classes at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday and March 28 in the Am-Pol Eagle/Buffalo Standard Printing office, 3620 Harlem Road, Cheektowaga. Seating is limited. Cost is $25. There also will be classes in making butter lambs at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. April 4. Cost is $15. Call 983-5084 to register. Additional group sessions and home parties are available.

• • •

CHURCH NOTE – Registrations are needed by Sunday for a men’s retreat from 8:30 a.m. to noon March 21 in St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Road, Cheektowaga. The program includes a presentation by Deacon Don Weigel, “Lenten Journey – We Are All Migrants.” To register, call Marilyn Fronczak at 668-8472.

• • •

WHODUNIT? – A murder mystery dinner, “The Un-Luck of the Irishman,” will be hosted by the Auxiliary of South Buffalo Post 721, American Legion, at 6 p.m. March 21. Cost is $20 and includes a chicken dinner. Only 90 tickets will be sold and are available only through next Tuesday at the post at 136 Cazenovia St. For more info, call 825-9557.

• • •

WORK THE WEB – Discover how to use video chats, internet searches and social media to connect with friends and family in “Ready, Set, Click and Learn,” a free five-week program sponsored by People Inc.

The program, designed for those 50 and older, begins March 31 and runs from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 28 in the Akron Newstead Senior Center, 5691 Cummings Road, Akron. Assisting the instructor will be students from the D’Youville College occupational therapy program.

Class size is limited to 15. Deadline to enroll is March 23. Call 542-6645 or sign up at the senior center.

• • •

OLAF ONLINE EXTRA

BEAT THE BUG – Blood donations in conjunction with Red Cross Month are especially needed before the coronavirus COVID-19 reaches Western New York. Donations can be made today from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in West Valley Central School, 5359 School St., West Valley; and from noon to 6 p.m. in Boulevard Mall, Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst.

Donations will be accepted Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. in the Morrison Hayes Post 702, American Legion, 23 Jefferson St., Wellsville; from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Red Cross Chapter, 325 E. Fourth St., Jamestown; and from 1 to 6 p.m. in the First Baptist Church, 17 South St., Cuba. To save time, make an appointment by calling 800-733-2767 or visiting RedCrossBlood.org.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Amy White, Mary Jo Monnin, Mylous Hairston, Dick Haynes, Harper Bishop, Beau Francis Maczuga, Mark Jarmusz, Sister Dianne Marie Szykowski, Eleanor O’Malley, Ann Davis, Angie Quaranta, Judy Calorico Otto, “Dan The Painter” Herbert, Zachary D. Burns, Declan Young, Mike Kenney, Howard Silverstein, Cindy Tichenor, Peter Padilla, Deb Keller Meyer, Joan Migas, Collette Monolopolus, Pat Granville, Donna Lee Melberg, Shawnna Zelasko, R. J. Gray, Stephanie Chauby, Kennedy J. Kovach, Sean Patrick Kelly, Cia Villari and Shylllah Draman.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.