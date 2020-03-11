Sports reporter-anchor Heather Prusak’s move to WIVB-TV (Channel 4) after almost six years at WGRZ-TV (Channel 2) got me thinking about many of the on-air TV personalities who have changed channels.

I started to think about it even more when I tried to call Channel 4 sports reporter-anchor Jenna Harner Tuesday night to see what bigger market she is headed to shortly. Instead of hearing Harner’s voice when the call went to voicemail, I heard the voice of Ed Drantch ... the same Ed Drantch who left Channel 4 for WKBW-TV (Channel 7) more than five years ago.

I suppose it would have been funnier if I had heard Van Miller’s or John Murphy’s voice instead.

It has become a lot easier to switch stations since New York State declared noncompete clauses in broadcasting contracts to be illegal in 2008. Reporters and anchors generally do have to wait until their contracts expire to switch stations.

That is presumably one reason why Prusak doesn’t start at Channel 4 until April 7. She isn’t getting a Channel 2 goodbye. Her bio already has been dropped by the station.

Reporters and anchors switch stations in the same market for a variety of reasons, including better hours, better pay, a higher profile assignment and feeling more appreciated.

Here are some of the people in local TV who have worked for more than one station in the market over the years:

Ed Drantch: He was an aggressive reporter at Channel 4, before switching to Channel 7 when the station offered him the job of co-anchor of its morning program.

Erica Brecher: The former Channel 2 reporter moved to Channel 4, which made her the station’s weekend anchor.

Melissa Holmes: She has been on Channel 2’s “Daybreak” for so long that many viewers may not remember that she started her Buffalo career at Channel 4.

Andy Parker: The meteorologist started at Channel 7, left that station in 2000, spent about a decade at Channel 2 starting in 2004 and then came back to Channel 7 in 2014 to work on that station’s morning program. He switched roles with Aaron Mentkowski more than two years ago and is now the meteorologist on the station’s evening newscasts.

Autumn Lewandowski: She worked at Channel 2 for five years before joining Channel 7 in 2012.

Lauren Hall: She started her Buffalo career at Channel 4 and CW 23, became a multimedia journalist for Pegula Sports and Entertainment and then joined Channel 2 almost a year ago.

Nick Filipowski: He started his sports career at Channel 7 and was quickly hired by Channel 4 after a tearful goodbye from WKBW. He now works for the Williamsville School District.

Jen Stanonis: She started at Channel 7 and later joined Channel 2. She recently left the station to spend more time with her family.

Luke Moretti: He started his Buffalo career at Channel 7 and moved to Channel 4 in 2002 before noncompete clauses became illegal.

Don Postles: He has completed a TV hat trick of sorts, having been an anchor at Channel 7, Channel 2 and at Channel 4. He has been at Channel 4 since 1993, 15 years before noncompete clauses were declared illegal.

Social note: Congratulations are in order for WBEN-AM talk show Sandy Beach and his longtime girlfriend Bernadette Ann Pawlak. Beach proposed on the air Monday morning. She said yes. If you want to hear the proposal, it is on the WBEN website.

email: apergament@buffnews.com