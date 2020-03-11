PROBST, Richard A. "Rick"

March 2, 2020, age 71, of Palm Coast, FL, formerly of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of the late Christine A. (nee Smigiera) Probst; dear father of Theresa (David) Agiga; dear grandfather of Jesseka Agiga; son of the late Fred and Edna (nee Cotton) Probst; brother of Donna (Daniel) Ruttan; brother in law of Walter Smigiera, Lucille Macadlo and Ronald (Corinne) Smigiera also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Friday, March 13 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd. Depew), where prayers will be said on Saturday at 8:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Philip the Apostle Church at 9:30 AM. Interment to follow in St. Augustine Cemetery. Mr. Probst was an Army Veteran of the Vietnam War, and was a retired policeman with the Town of Cheektowaga. Condolences at www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com