Precautions stepped up locally in face of COVID-19 threat

Organizations in Buffalo and Western New York are stepping up their preparedness in response to the threat of the COVID-19 virus.

Pegula Sports and Entertainment and the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra issued statements Wednesday reassuring ticketholders and outlining their precautionary measures.

Pegula Sports advised fans, employees and players on its sports teams Wednesday that it is taking all the recommended precautions in dealing with the threat of COVID-19.

In a statement, the company – which owns the Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres, Buffalo Bandits and LECOM Harborcenter – said that “safety is our top priority.”

The company did not say what will be done in case of cancellations, but noted that updates will be provided.

The statement added: “We continue to monitor all information provided by federal, state and local health departments regarding COVID-19, and remain in contact with all pertinent leagues.

“Together with our food service partner, Delaware North, we are taking all necessary actions advised by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help ensure the health and safety of our guests and employees.”

The Buffalo Philharmonic said Wednesday that all concerts at Kleinhans Music Hall will continue to be held as scheduled, and added that it is upgrading its housekeeping and sanitary procedures in response to COVID-19.

In a statement, the BPO noted, “We are taking extra precautionary measures by providing additional hand sanitizers throughout the building, particularly in high traffic areas.

“Additionally, our custodial staff is routinely disinfecting commonly touched surfaces, such as doorknobs, handles, elevator keypads, etc. We may be making adjustments to food and beverage service during our morning Coffee Concerts and other receptions as well, as necessary on a case by case basis.”

In case of a cancellation, the BPO said it will notify ticketholders by email and phone at least 2 to 3 hours before an event.

Updates will be posted on the outgoing message on the box office phone at 885-5000 or online at bpo.org.