NYSPHSAA announces hockey final four to be played without spectators

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday afternoon that the boys ice hockey championship tournament will be played as scheduled Saturday and Sunday at LECOM Harborcenter, but at the recommendation of the Erie County health commissioner, fans will not be permitted due to the coronavirus.

“This is certainly not the type of championship atmosphere our association strives to provide to our student-athletes and their communities,” said Robert Zayas, the executive director of the NYSPHSAA. “This decision is being made at the recommendation of the Erie County Department of Health out of an abundance of caution as we address the coronavirus.”

Section VI Division I champion Williamsville North is the only area team to reach the semifinals. The Spartans play Section V champion Victor at 11:45 a.m. Saturday. The winner plays for the championship at noon Sunday against either Section II-Bethlehem Central or X-Massena.

The Division II (small schools) portion of the tournament features Section III's Skaneateles and Whitesboro, Section II's Queensbury and Section V's Webster Thomas.

Williamsville North coach Bob Rosen said it's disappointing playing before an empty arena, but understands the situation.

"It's disappointing for the kids, but hopefully we can still play," said Rosen, who has guided North to all five of the state championships it has won in 30 years. "The kids play all year to get to this game, but it is what it is."

The NYSPHSAA Ice Hockey Championships will be streamed live on the NFHS Network as scheduled. Pre-purchased tickets for this championship event will be fully refunded in the next 24 hours.

Gale Burstein, Erie County's health commission sent a letter to the NYSPHSAA that Zayas released to the public. It reads: "Due to concerns from the Coronavirus (Covid-19) it is the recommendation by the

Commissioner of the Erie County Department of Health that no fans attend the New York State

Hockey High School Playoffs. Erie County has been working over the past several days to

develop protocols and policies to keep students and attendees safe for this event and it is the

recommendation of Department of Health to use common sense "Social Distancing" practices."

In other NYSPHSAA events slated for this weekend, Zayas said the state bowling tournament in Syracuse will go on as scheduled and spectators will be permitted to attend the event at Strike 'N Spare Lanes.

In basketball, Far West Regional games in Buffalo and Rochester are on as scheduled with no special conditions.

Downstate, the Monroe-Woodbury versus Ursuline Girls Basketball Class AA sub-regional game slated for Wednesday has been postponed pending directions from the state and the departments of health in Orange and Westchester counties. Zayas said the NYSPHSAA is working with both schools to try to play the game before Saturday. Most regional games in the state are scheduled for that day.

“It continues to be the goal of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association to host the Winter Championships with direction from the New York State Department of Health, local county health departments and Governor Cuomo’s office," Zayas said. "At this time, we are moving forward with the championships, however, the impact of the coronavirus could necessitate revisions to the championship schedule.”