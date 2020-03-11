New Niagara Falls recycling plant seeks tax break for clean fuel process

Buffalo Fuel Corp. of Niagara Falls sought a 15-year tax break Wednesday for a new $2.2 million plant that would reprocess tires and recyclable paper into fuel for cement kilns.

The resulting fuel would be both cleaner and cheaper for cement manufacturers than powering their kilns with either coal or natural gas, Buffalo Fuel Vice President Aaron Santarosa told the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency board.

The NCIDA expects to vote April 8 on a package of incentives that would save the company about $527,000 over the next 15 years, according to agency estimates.

That would include reduced property taxes, an exemption from paying sales tax on building materials and equipment, and an exemption from paying the county's mortgage recording tax.

The project would add 11 jobs to the company's current payroll of 23. Without the incentives, "It would affect the number of jobs we could create," company controller Grant Wooley said.

Santarosa said the recycling effort is already in use at the former Union Carbide plant on College Avenue in Niagara Falls, where Santarosa operates a tire recycling facility. Most of it would be moved to a new 32,000-square-foot building at Buffalo Fuel's main site on Packard Road in the Falls.

The project also includes renovation of much of the existing Packard Road building into a warehouse for fiber storage.

Buffalo Fuel, primarily a trucking company, cleared the way for this project last fall, when it won NCIDA aid for construction of a new truck and maintenance shop in an old warehouse on Hyde Park Boulevard in the Town of Niagara.

Santarosa said the recycling project can use paper waste from companies such as Greenpac Mill in the Falls and mix it with rubber from the tires. He said the company invested about $2.5 million in research and development over the past five years.

"We invented it. There was no playbook to follow," Santarosa said.

The target customers for the fuel are cement manufacturers in Ontario, Pennsylvania and Ohio, which operate kilns to produce clinker, "the dusty stuff they use to make cement," Santarosa said. "Cement kilns are the second most polluting industry in the world."

The jobs to be created are good-paying ones. Wooley said laborers hired for the plant will earn $18 to $23 an hour. Two $50,000 administrative jobs and two sales positions with six-figure salaries also will be created, he said.

"This creates a product for Buffalo Fuel trucks," Santarosa said. "Our truck drivers make $80,000 a year."

The new Packard Road building is scheduled for a June opening.