New electric backhoe loader for public utilities has WNY ties

A Buffalo-based startup company that makes lithium ion batteries for heavy construction equipment is playing a leading role in the nation's first effort by public utilities to use electric backhoe loaders.

National Grid, along with New York State Electric & Gas and its sister company, Rochester Gas & Electric, are using all-electric machines as part of their gas construction businesses in a bid to reduce emissions. They plan to test the machines in the field for the next year.

The new machines were built by CASE Construction Equipment, using rechargeable battery packs made by Buffalo-based Green Machine instead of standard diesel equipment. Additionally, East Aurora-based Moog Inc. replaced the backhoes' hydraulics with electric servo motors.

Development of the equipment came after the utilities asked Case to build zero-emission products that would support their business needs while reducing emissions. That led to the partnership with Green Machine and Moog, which worked with Case and the three utility companies to electrify Case's traditional 580 diesel-powered backhoe.

“CASE’s new backhoe loader directly supports our corporate goal to eliminate company-wide greenhouse gas emissions by 2050,” said John Bruckner, National Grid’s New York president. “Electrifying our vehicle fleet is among the many initiatives we’re implementing across our business to achieve this target."

Green Machine, founded by Buffalo businessman Jon Williams, is based in part of the former American Axle & Manufacturing plant on East Delavan Avenue. It makes a variety of battery-powered products, including mini-excavators that National Grid has been using since 2016.

According to the utilities, the electric backhoe has no carbon-based emissions, performs as well as other Case products but costs less to operate and is quieter.

“The purchase of our new 580 EV backhoe loader reaffirms our commitment to creating a more sustainable future in the communities that we serve,” said Carl A. Taylor, president and CEO of NYSEG and RG&E.