NCIDA approves tax breaks to convert former Lockport funeral home into offices, apartments

A plan to convert a closed Lockport funeral home into office space and apartments received an incentive package from the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency Wednesday.

Kevin Jordan of Neighborhood Development LLC bought the former Gaul Funeral Home, 263 East Ave., for $115,000 last year. He intends to lease three apartments and 2,300 square feet of commercial space.

He will save an estimated $121,000 over the next 10 years on his $338,000 project, which is expected to create three jobs. The savings will come from reduced property taxes and exemptions from the county mortgage recording tax and from paying sales taxes on building materials and furnishings.

Jordan told the NCIDA board last month that he had spoken to an attorney and a physical therapist about leasing space in the building.