Misuta Chow's files for bankruptcy, vows to stay open

The company that runs Misuta Chow's, a two-story Japanese arcade, bar and restaurant, has filed for a bankruptcy reorganization, but pledges to keep the Main Street restaurant open.

"Chapter 11 comes with a stigma attached to it that Misuta Chow’s is going to beat," the restaurant said on its Facebook page. "It will not be the last chapter of our story. We are not closing our doors. We are not going out of business."

The restaurant blamed cost overruns and delays in renovating its building at 521 Main St.

“The buildout cost us twice as much as was budgeted, and we opened eight months later than was scheduled,” said co-owner Johnny Chow in a blog post. “And even at that point, we were only able to open the bar, not the restaurant, because the kitchen buildout had still not been completed."

While business was good, the added costs and the delays left the business strapped for cash, forcing its owner, Lucky Rabbit LLC, to take on a pair of high-interest rate loans. It also fell behind on its taxes.

"We opened with no working capital," Chow said. "We were forced behind the eight ball right from the start.”