McCABE, William L. "Bill"

McCABE - William L. "Bill"

Age 95, longtime resident of Grand Island, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Born June 10, 1924 in Niagara Falls. Oldest son of William and Geraldine (Roberts) McCabe. He was the loving husband of Christine (Oliver), who he married August 2, 1947. He was a WWII US Navy Veteran who served three years in the South Pacific. Following the war he entered the electrical business, eventually becoming owner/president of McCabe-Corcoran Electric. He was past president and governor of the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA), and upon his death was the oldest living member of IBEW Lu. 237. He pursued his love of flying, owning his own private plane for over 40 years. He was an avid golfer and longtime member of the Niagara Falls Country Club. He was also a past member of the Niagara Club and Kiwanis Club. In addition to his wife of 72 years, he is survived by his loving children, Marsha (Keith) Pillich, William, Gregory (Rosemary), his beloved grandchildren Patrick (Deborah) Cannon, Krista (Paul, Jr.) Dugas, Thomas McCabe, Brian Pillich, Laura (David) Carpenter, Katherine (Pierre) Reboul, Alexandra Pillich, Brenna McCabe, Liam McCabe, also 6 great-grandchildren, and four siblings, Barbara McCabe, Joseph, Timothy, and Sheila McAlee. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son Jeffrey and his siblings Gerald McCabe, Norma Frederick, John McCabe, Colleen Myers. Visitation will be on Friday, March 13, 5-8 PM at Kaiser Funeral Home, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. A private burial will be held at Assumption Cemetery on Grand Island. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the IBEW Lu. 237 "Sick Committee" would be appreciated. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com.