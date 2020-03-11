Marrano buys rest of Sherwood Meadows housing development from Burke

Marrano Homes, the leading locally based homebuilder in Western New York, has acquired a new housing development in Hamburg that it plans to more than double in size.

Marrano paid $1.96 million to acquire the fourth phase of Sherwood Meadows, with 28 fully developed home sites on Carlyles Court, according to documents filed with the Erie County Clerk's office.

Marrano said it now plans to develop another 42 lots, for a total of 70 home sites upon completion. The first house is already under construction as a model, with a handful more starting in the next couple of weeks, said Dave DePaolo, Marrano's executive vice president of land and development.

Located off Howard Road and Southwestern Boulevard, about a quarter-mile north of Camp Road, the property had been owned by Burke Homes' Dato Development, which retained two lots on the site. Burke also previously developed and completed three earlier phases of Sherwood Meadows, which are fully occupied.

Marrano said the community will feature two-story, single-family homes. Many of the lots will feature depths of 200 feet, with no rear neighbors, for privacy.

The homebuilder said it expects to price the homes in the low-$300,000 range to more than $450,000. The Town of Hamburg has approved the roads, and building permits are now available, the company added.

“We’ve seen strong presales due to the desirable location of this community,” DePaolo said.

This is the second project that Marrano has purchased and taken over from Burke in the past few years. Burke previously sold the Colvin Estates subdivision project to Marrano in the city of Buffalo.

DePaolo said Marrano is now in the final stages of obtaining city approvals to develop the third phase of that Buffalo housing development, with a total of 69 lots that will be finished in two parts, starting with 32 lots in the next couple of months followed by the remaining 37 within a year. That will complete the entire development.