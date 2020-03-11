LOIACANO, Eric M.

LOIACANO - Eric M. Of Buffalo, entered into rest suddenly on March 7, 2020. Devoted father of Kyle Loiacano; loving son of Carol (Fred Johnson) Loiacano and the late Robert R. Loiacano; dear brother of Robert L. Loiacano and Jason (Christina) Loiacano; cherished uncle of Michael and Anthony Loiacano; also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com