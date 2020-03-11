Letter: Calling on student protestors in these most turbulent times

I am 79 years old and a graduate of the University at Buffalo in 1962, the last year as a private institution. There were petition drives against U.S. troops fighting in Vietnam, there were leaflets passed around to protest two years of compulsory ROTC for UB males, and there were mass rallies and parades all pleading for peace. College and university protests spread throughout the nation for a worthy cause … the cause of peace.

I was moderately active in various protests. The time I devoted to these tasks was not wasted but enhancing to a full education.

Now, let’s look at the present.

President Trump has had many skirmishes with factions in the Middle East. Where are students who oppose warfare? Trump is probably our most vile, most self-centered and the least qualified president in history. And what’s with the colleges? They are third generation of “me” people lying dormant for 60 years and only concerned with getting that master of business administration.

Good luck, America.

Joseph Costello

Tonawanda