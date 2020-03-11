Letter: Amazon should think again when it comes to Grand Island

I am just amazed that Amazon would consider Grand Island for a major facility. There are at least two interrelated problems with the site. Access to Grand Island is dependent on two bridges and automotive transportation. As one who commuted across the island for over 20 years, I can testify to the delays that occurred after accidents on either bridge.

Since there is little or no public transportation to the island, employment will be limited to workers with cars. This excludes portions of the population of Erie and Niagara counties.

Barbara Libby

Buffalo