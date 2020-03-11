LAFORNARA, Mariannina "Maryann" (Tresca)

Of Williamsville entered into rest March 9, 2020. Beloved wife of 46 years to Nick LaFornara; devoted mother of Joe LaFornara (Nicola Adimey) and Paola (Jack) Palm; cherished grandmother of Brianna and Nathan; loving daughter of the late Francesco and Paoline Tresca; dear sister of Ilario (Patricia) Tresca; also survived by loving nieces, nephews and in-laws. Relative and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/ Sheridan Dr., on Friday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 4375 Harris Hill Rd., Williamsville on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com