Holland beats Chautauqua Lake for overall Class C girls title

Led by senior guard Myla Kline and sophomore forward Claire Pikett, Holland won its second Section VI Class C championship in the last five years by defeating Chautauqua Lake, 65-46, Tuesday night at Jamestown Community College.

The Dutchwomen, who won the sectional C-2 crown on Saturday, led nearly the entire game against the Thunderbirds to earn the overall Class C title.

After taking a 29-22 lead into halftime, Holland broke it open in the third quarter outscoring Chautauqua Lake, 22-14, in that period for a 15-point lead.

Myla Kline, the oldest of three sisters on the Holland team, had 19 points. Pikett, a 6-footer who has dominated opponents in the paint this season, also scored 19. Sophomore Kaylin Kline added 13 points and Ava Linder, another sophomore, had 12 points.

The third Kline sister, eighth grader Kierra, contributed two points to the victory by coach Samuel Arnold’s team. Kierra had the winning basket, a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds to go, in Saturday’s 60-59 victory over Franklinville in the Class C-2 championship game.

Junior Rebecca Henry and sophomore Alexis Jacobson each scored 12 points for Chautauqua Lake, which won its fifth sectional title in the last seven years in girls basketball when it defeated Falconer, 67-49, last Saturday in Jamestown.

Holland won its last title in 2016 when it triumphed over Allegany-Limestone, 64-49, for the overall Class C title. That team was led by Olivia Schmidt, who scored 44 points in a 69-64 Far West Regional loss to South Seneca. That was Holland’s first trip to the state tournament in girls basketball.

They will try for a second at 3 p.m. on Saturday against the Section V champion, Pembroke, on the same Rush-Henrietta court where they faced South Seneca in 2016.

Pembroke won the Section V championship with a 48-43 victory over Keshequa at Caledonia-Mumford on Tuesday. Pembroke (24-1) lost only to Notre Dame of Batavia in the Batavia Rotary Tournament on Jan. 2 and has won 18 straight since.

Four of the Pembroke victories were over Section VI opponents, Akron, Alden, Medina and Albion, all by 31 points or more.