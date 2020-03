HICKS, Roy J.

HICKS - Roy J. Entered into rest March 2, 2020 in Durham, NC. The family will receive friends Saturday, March 14, 2020, 11AM-12 Noon at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 701 East Delavan Ave., where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Interment Veterans' Field of Valor, Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Thomas T. Edwards Inc. Please share your online condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhomeinc.com.