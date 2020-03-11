GIOVINO, Scott J.

GIOVINO - Scott J. Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on March 7, 2020. The loving son of Felicia and Samuel Giovino; cherished brother of Alicia M. (David) Ennis; dear uncle of Mason and Mateo; nephew of many loving aunts and uncles; devoted partner of Jered Menter. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 160 Court St, Buffalo on Saturday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Your online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com