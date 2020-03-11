GIBBS, Alfred Porter, Jr.

GIBBS - Alfred Porter, Jr. March 7, 2020. Retired EKG Specialist, at Buffalo General Hospital. Beloved husband of Denise J. Gibbs. He leaves to mourn a host of loving family and friends. Family will receive friends Saturday, March 14, 2020, 12 Noon-1 pm at St. John's Baptist Church, 184 Goodell St., where Memorial Services will be held. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share online condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com