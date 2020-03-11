A foggy view of Buffalo on March 11, 2020, from the top floor of the Federal Building reminds Steven Fink of the fictional Gotham City and home to Batman.
Courtesy of Steven Fink
A view of the sunset on March 8, 2020, from Gallagher Pier in Buffalo.
Courtesy of Sam Bluff
This was taken on March 6, 2020, from Allen Street.
Courtesy of Tina Nunez
The Edward M. Cotter on the Buffalo River by the South Michigan Avenue Bridge on Feb. 29, 2020.
Courtesy of Tyler Siegmann
This was taken on Bird Island Pier on Feb. 29, 2020.
Courtesy of Tyler Siegmann
A view of the windmills on Feb. 28, 2020, from Hoover Beach Read.
Courtesy of Kathleen Rogers
A scene on Feb. 28, 2020, from behind BedRock Cafe in Hamburg.
Courtesy of Kathleen Rogers
This was seen on Feb. 28, 2020, near Hoak's on Hoover Beach.
Courtesy of Kathleen Rogers
A scene of Lake Erie's fury on Feb. 28, 2020, from Hoover Road.
Courtesy of Kathleen Rogers
It's amazing what ice can really do. This was taken by Hoover Beach on Route 5.
Courtesy of Lara Bridges
It's amazing what ice can really do. This was taken by Hoover Beach on Route 5.
Courtesy of Lara Bridges
It's amazing what ice can really do. This was taken by Hoover Beach on Route 5.
Courtesy of Lara Bridges
A view of the icy houses along Lake Erie on Feb. 28, 2020.
Courtesy of Brian Fose
It's amazing what ice can really do. This was taken by Hoover Beach on Route 5.
Courtesy of Lara Bridges
A view of the icy houses along Lake Erie on Feb. 28, 2020.
Courtesy of Brian Fose
A view of the icy houses along Lake Erie on Feb. 28, 2020.
Courtesy of Brian Fose
This week's rain, snow and wind combined to form familiar ice formations on the Lake Erie shore in Buffalo and Hamburg on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.
Courtesy of Erin Myers
A view of Niagara Falls.
Courtesy of Chris Conlon
Bridal Veil in Niagara Falls State Park on Feb. 14, 2020.
Courtesy of Christin Lee
A pretty Saturday scene on Feb. 15, 2020, at Beaver Island Park on Grand Island.
Courtesy of Christin Lee
A freezing day at the boat launch site on Feb. 20, 2020, on Grand Island.
Courtesy of Christin Lee
A Canadian goose soaring high from the Ship Canal on Feb. 23, 2020, in Buffalo.
Courtesy of Maureen Brown
Gulls flying in tandem on Feb. 23, 2020, at the Ship Canal in Buffalo.
Courtesy of Maureen Brown
A view of the skies from the Outer Harbor on Feb. 23, 2020.
Courtesy of Maureen Brown
Frozen trees taken on Feb. 14, 2020, on Goat Island in Niagara Falls State Park.
Courtesy of Christin Lee
A bird finds dinner on Feb. 15, 2020, in Stiglmeier Park in Buffalo.
Courtesy of Maureen Brown
A bird finds dinner on Feb. 15, 2020, in Stiglmeier Park in Buffalo.
Courtesy of Maureen Brown
A view from the shorelines of Lake Erie at Hamburg Beach at 2:41 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2020.
Courtesy of Maria C. Johnson
A view from the shorelines of Lake Erie at Hamburg Beach at 2:41 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2020.
Courtesy of Maria C. Johnson
A view from the shorelines of Lake Erie at Hamburg Beach at 2:41 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2020.
Courtesy of Maria C. Johnson
A view from the shorelines of Lake Erie at Hamburg Beach at 2:41 p.m. on Feb. 14, 2020.
Courtesy of Maria C. Johnson
A view of the Eternal Flame on Feb. 9, 2020, during February's super snow moon.
Courtesy of Greg Croniser
This was taken at 11 p.m. on Feb. 9, 2020 in East Amherst, during February's full snow moon.
Courtesy of Smita Chutke
This photo of a snowy owl at flight was captured on Jan. 27, 2020, at the Buffalo Harbor State Park.
Courtesy of Kim Russell
This photo of a snowy owl at flight was captured on Jan. 27, 2020, at the Buffalo Harbor State Park.
Courtesy of Kim Russell
Lyra the French bulldog is bundled up on Jan. 21, 2020, in Tonawanda.
Courtesy of Greg Croniser
A very cold view of the boat launch from the Grand Island bridge on Jan. 21, 2020.
Courtesy of Greg Croniser
A chilly sunset from the Grand Island bridge on Jan. 21, 2020.
Courtesy of Greg Croniser
Sunlight breaks through the clouds over a snow-covered Buffalo on Jan. 19, 2020.
Courtesy of Noah Horan
A bit of red was spotted on Jan. 18, 2020, on a snowy day in Grand Island.
Courtesy of Betsy Thomas
A snowy owl taken on Jan. 15, 2020 in Buffalo.
Courtesy of Craig Lutz
A view from the Buffalo Boat Harbor on Jan. 7, 2020.
Courtesy of Emily Banks
A view of the clouds on the Buffalo waterfront on the evening of Jan. 7, 2020.
Courtesy of Nicole Wickins
A view of winter at Tifft Nature Preserve on Jan. 5, 2020.
Courtesy of Gregory Croniser
A view of winter at Niagara Falls on Dec. 20, 2019.
Courtesy of Gregory Croniser
A view of winter at Niagara Falls on Dec. 20, 2019.
Courtesy of Gregory Croniser
This was taken at 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 16, 2019, at the Buffalo Botanical Gardens on South Park Avenue in Lackawanna.
Courtesy of Angela Judd
A break in the clouds after a day of heavy lake-effect snow on Dec. 11, 2019.
Courtesy of Noah Horan
Lake effect snow rolls past a darkened Buffalo skyline on Dec. 11, 2019.
Courtesy of Noah Horan
This image of freezing rain was taken on Dec. 1 in Amherst.
Courtesy of Angele Karki
Light snowfall on trees. This was taken in December 2019 on the walk bridge going into Ellicott Creek Park from Ellicott Creek Road.
Courtesy of Brian Fose
Light snowfall on trees. This was taken in December 2019 on the walk bridge going into Ellicott Creek Park from Ellicott Creek Road.
Courtesy of Brian Fose
Light snowfall on trees. This was taken in December 2019 on the walk bridge going into Ellicott Creek Park from Ellicott Creek Road.
Courtesy of Brian Fose
This was taken on Dec. 3, 2019, in North Amherst.
Courtesy of John Whitehead Jr.
Icicles form in the backyard on Dec. 1, 2019, after the ice storm.
Courtesy of Julia DiNunzio
Morning light on the fresh November snow at 6:45 a.m. on Nov. 12, 2019, in Williamsville.
Courtesy of Nicole Keller
The view from the backyard of a North Tonawanda home on Nov. 12, 2019.
Courtesy of Deb Gondek
The view from West Seneca on Nov. 12, 2019.
Courtesy of Heidi Mahoney
The first snow day of winter from Hubbard Road in East Aurora.
Courtesy of Barbara Kawa
The view from Springville.
Courtesy of Dave Home
First snowfall of the 2019 season in West Seneca.
Courtesy of Pat Mustillo
First snowfall of the 2019 season in West Seneca.
Courtesy of Pat Mustillo
Here's one way to keep the pumpkins fresh. This was taken on Nov. 11, 2019.
Courtesy of Shelley Au
This was taken on Nov. 11, 2019, in East Amherst, N.Y.
Courtesy of Becca Snyder
This was taken on Nov. 11, 2019, in East Amherst, N.Y.
Courtesy of Becca Snyder
Winter is coming, as evidenced by the fall of the leaves on the ginkgo tree in these images of the same place taken a day apart. The first image in this diptych was shot on Nov. 7, 2019, on Elam Place in Buffalo. The gingko tree dropped its leaves in one night.
Courtesy of Jo Ann Meyer
Winter is coming, as evidenced by the fall of the leaves on the ginkgo tree in these images of the same place taken a day apart. The gingko tree dropped its leaves in one night. This was taken on Nov. 8, 2019.
Courtesy of Jo Ann Meyer
The deer are back and they know where the food is. This image of deer eating apples was taken on Nov. 11, 2019, in Newstead, N.Y.
Courtesy of Nanette Derry
The deer are back and they know where the food is. This image of deer eating apples was taken on Nov. 11, 2019, in Newstead, N.Y.
Courtesy of Nanette Derry
This was taken on Oct. 29 on 810 Main Street in Buffalo.
Courtesy of Daniela Parra
This photo was taken on Oct. 26 at Letchworth State Park.
Courtesy of John Whitehead Jr.
A view of the sunrise from the South Grand Island Bridge on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019.
Courtesy of @716_wny/Twitter
The sun sets on Friday night football at the Clinton H. Small Stadium at Tonawanda High School.
Courtesy of @716_wny/Twitter
This was taken on Aug. 31, 2019, from the Times Beach Nature Preserve.
Courtesy of Maureen Brown
Vanessa Moore, 9, captured this image of this sunset on Oct. 7, 2019, from William Street School in Lancaster.
Courtesy of Michelle Lynn Kay
Momma to be Starr enjoying a crisp fall day.
Courtesy of Beth Lake
Jack Higgins McMahon, 10 months, of Buffalo enjoying an early fall day at pumpkin patch.
Courtesy of Mark Higgins
A view of the Peace Bridge.
Courtesy of Kathy Opalack
Sunrise over Saint Michael's Church in Buffalo on June 10, 2019.
Courtesy of Mansi Demla
This rainbow was captured on Sept. 23, 2019, from Main Street in Williamsville.
Courtesy of Rachael Metz
This double rainbow was seen on Sept. 23, 2019, from Allen Street.
Courtesy of Joshua Routh
This was taken on Sept. 23, 2019, from Swan Street in downtown Buffalo.
Courtesy of Kat Dennehy
A rainbow at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery on Sept. 23, 2019.
Colin Dabkowski/Buffalo News
A rainbow pierces a stormy sky on Sept. 23, 2019.
Cathaleen Curtiss/Buffalo News
This rainbow was seen on Sept. 23, 2019, from The Buffalo News' headquarters.
Qina Liu/Buffalo News
This rainbow was spotted on Sept. 23, 2019, from Georgetown Square on Sheridan Drive in Williamsville.
Courtesy of @musicguy2341/Twitter
This September sunset was captured on September 19, 2019, from Angola.
Courtesy of Gretchen Fierle
Nicole Wickins captured this scene at around 6 p.m. Aug. 19, 2019, in Buffalo.
Courtesy of Nicole Wickins Photography
Nicole Wickins captured this scene at around 6 p.m. Aug. 19, 2019, in Buffalo.
Courtesy of Nicole Wickins Photography
A view of Zoar Valley in summer 2019.
Courtesy of Kaila Proulx
"These are the nights summers are made of," Christopher Gaglione wrote. This was taken on July 31, 2019, on the Buffalo River off Harlem Road.
Courtesy of Christopher Gaglione
Barreling into Buffalo: An unusual barrel-like cloud formation over the lake on July 16, 2019. This was taken on the 190-North by Hamburg Street.
Courtesy of Katherine Higgins
Not everyday you see a huge tree with a flag tied to it in the middle of Lake Erie. This was taken on July 8, 2019.
Courtesy of Lara Bridges
Not everyday you see a huge tree with a flag tied to it in the middle of Lake Erie. This was taken on July 8, 2019.
Courtesy of Lara Bridges
A rare white pelican on the river on June 26, 2019.
Courtesy of Gus Asimenios
Sun sets on the rapids in Niagara Falls State Park.
Courtesy of Michael D. Leli Jr.
View from Isle View Park in Tonawanda on June 26, 2019.
Courtesy of Kathy Opalack
Sun rises from Clarence Center on July 1, 2019.
Courtesy of Kathy Opalack
Tower Climbers working on a tower on June 24, 2019, in the West Side of Buffalo.
Courtesy of Gabrielle Catalano
View from Niawanda Park in Tonawanda on June 26, 2019.
Courtesy of Kathy Opalack
Picking strawberries at Greg's U-Pick Farm in Clarence Center.
Courtesy of Mehak Swami
View of Glen Park in Williamsville on June 23, 2019.
Courtesy of Kathy Opalack
Mother duck and her ducklings on June 12, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Courtesy of Timothy Moran
A night heron pauses to take in the grandeur of a Lake Ontario sunset on June 7, 2019, from Four Mile Creek State Park in Youngstown, N.Y.
Courtesy of Colleen Caprio
This photo of rain off in the distance was taken from the Buffalo waterfront on June 10, 2019.
Courtesy of Michael D. Leli Jr.
A deer nursing its baby on May 31, 2019 in Springville, N.Y.
Courtesy of Craig Lutz
Beautiful neighborhood Rhododendron happy to see the sun in East Amherst.
Courtesy of Kathy Opalack
Beautiful neighborhood Rhododendron happy to see the sun on May 31, 2019, in East Amherst.
Courtesy of Kathy Opalack
Wisteria bush on Enchanted Forest North in Lancaster.
Courtesy of Mary and John Farrell
Wisteria bush on Enchanted Forest North in Lancaster.
Courtesy of Mary and John Farrell
This sunset was captured on May 23, 2019, from Wilson Pier on Lake Ontario.
Courtesy of @brianf716/Twitter
Huge snapping turtle on May 23, 2019, at Mirror Lake in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Courtesy of @brianf716/Twitter
Blue skies on 3 p.m. May 19, 2019 in East Amherst.
Courtesy of Kathy Opalack
Balloons over Letchworth State Park on May 11, 2019.
Courtesy of Gregory Croniser
Night time on May 11, 2019, at Letchworth State Park.
Courtesy of Gregory Croniser
Sunrise on May 11, 2019, at Letchworth State Park.
Courtesy of Gregory Croniser
Morning on May 11, 2019, at Letchworth State Park.
Courtesy of Gregory Croniser
A fox shows off its teeth on May 6, 2019, in Springville.
Courtesy of Craig Lutz
This was taken at Great Baehre Swamp on Hopkins in Amherst.
Courtesy of @brianf716/Twitter
This was taken at Great Baehre Swamp on Hopkins in Amherst.
Courtesy of @brianf716/Twitter
More signs of spring. Warblers on May 11, 2019, at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Courtesy of @brianf716/Twitter
More signs of spring. Warblers on May 11, 2019, at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Courtesy of @brianf716/Twitter
This was taken at Great Baehre Swamp on Hopkins in Amherst.
Courtesy of @brianf716/Twitter
More signs of spring. Warblers on May 11, 2019, at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Courtesy of @brianf716/Twitter
More signs of spring. Warblers on May 11, 2019, at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Courtesy of @brianf716/Twitter
This was taken in summer 2018 from the boat launch underneath the South Grand Island bridges.
Courtesy of John Whitehead Jr.
This cotton-candy-colored sky was seen on March 13, 2019 in Williamsville, N.Y.
Courtesy of Gina Catanzaro
Peter Bloom kite skiing at Gallagher on Saturday, March 23, 2019.
Courtesy of Peter Bloom
David Krystaf kite skiing at Gallagher on Saturday, March 23, 2019.
Courtesy of Peter Bloom
This was taken at 6:59 p.m. on March 18, 2019, from East Amherst.
Courtesy of @exoticashu/Twitter
This gorgeous sunrise was captured on March 13, 2019, from the Holland-Glenwood area in Holland, N.Y.
Courtesy of Jennifer Biddle
This beautiful sunrise was captured on March 11, 2019, from Grand Island, N.Y.
Courtesy of Joseph Morganti
Cooper from Schofield Care enjoys a morning run in the snow on March 8, 2019. Cooper is a lovable dog from Schofield Care, spending his days delighting residents and visitors alike at the Elmwood Avenue location.
Courtesy of Karen Sims
Finley the dog during a winter walk on March 3, 2019, from West Seneca.
Courtesy of Lily Peck
View of Bridal Veil Falls on Feb. 25, 2019.
Courtesy of Ryan McNamura
Here's a view of Glen Park in Williamsville on March 1, 2019.
Courtesy of Kathy Opalack
Here's a view of Glen Park in Williamsville on March 1, 2019.
Courtesy of Kathy Opalack
View from Tifft Nature Preserve on Feb. 17, 2019.
Courtesy of Kathleen Rogers
Donna Raepple shared these images of a frozen Niagara Falls on Feb. 27, 2019.
Courtesy of Donna Raepple
Donna Raepple shared these images of a frozen Niagara Falls on Feb. 27, 2019.
Courtesy of Donna Raepple
Donna Raepple shared these images of a frozen Niagara Falls on Feb. 27, 2019.
Courtesy of Donna Raepple
This winter sunset at Niagara Falls was captured around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 22, 2019.
Courtesy of Greg Croniser
This photo was taken in Dec. 2018, from Sanborn, N.Y.
Courtesy of Jennifer Lake
Regina Izydorczak took this photo of a bald eagle on Feb. 20, 2019, from Day Road in Holland, N.Y.
Courtesy of Tom Izydorczak
Regina Izydorczak took this photo of a bald eagle on Feb. 20, 2019, from Day Road in Holland, N.Y.
Courtesy of Tom Izydorczak
This photo of the Super Snow Moon was captured at 7:50 p.m. on Feb. 19, 2019, from East Amherst.
Courtesy of Kathy Opalack
Benches by Hoyt Lake in Delaware Park are still covered with ice on Feb. 7, 2019.
Courtesy of Meghan D'Andrea
Winds blowing in Western New York. The beauty of nature on Jan. 31, 2019
Courtesy of Gregory Stoner
This was taken on Jan. 31, 2019, from Clarence, N.Y.
Courtesy of Margaret Kleinmamm
Here's a snowy view of Byron Avenue at 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 30, 2019, in the Town of Tonawanda.
Courtesy of Susan Gilbert
This sunset at the Outer Harbor was captured in summer 2018.
Courtesy of James Grimaldi
This photo of ice crystals was taken in West Seneca in 2017.
Courtesy of James Grimaldi
This image of the Buffalo ice storm was captured on Feb. 6, 2019.
Courtesy of Tim Brace
This image of berries encased in ice was taken at 1 p.m. on Feb. 6, 2019, in East Amherst.
Courtesy of Kathy Opalack
This was taken in Jan. 2019 from Black Rock.
Courtesy of Rosalie Watts
This was the view on Jan. 31, 2019, from Hamburg, N.Y.
Courtesy of Rachel Beilein
Derrick Carr captured this shot of sidewalk pigeons around 2 p.m. on Feb. 4, 2019, in downtown Buffalo.
Courtesy of Derrick Carr
A man waits for the train during a break from freezing weather on Feb 4, 2019.
Courtesy of Derrick Carr
This photo was taken at 7:45 a.m. on Jan. 31, 2019, in Batavia, N.Y.
Courtesy of Laura Killian
Evan Angelo shared this image of a foggy Buffalo morning on Feb. 5, 2019.
Courtesy of Evan Angelo
This was captured on Jan. 31, 2019.
Courtesy of Laurie Buchanan
A photo of Mae Mullane on Jan. 29, 2019, from Lockport, N.Y.
Courtesy of James Mullane
Here's a look at the lake-effect snow from downtown Buffalo on Jan. 29, 2019.
Courtesy of Igor Gurski
This was captured on Jan. 24, 2019, from Pekin Hill in Sanborn, N.Y.
Courtesy of Ronald Catchpole
Riley plays catch in 3-degree weather on Feb. 1, 2019, from Evans, N.Y.
Courtesy of Tracy
This is Riley, playing in the snow in Evans.
Courtesy of Tracy
The freezing temperatures in Buffalo didn't stop Jennifer Ruh from her daily morning run. This was taken at 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 30, 2019.
Courtesy of @CarolynRider/Twitter
When your favorite pee spot is now a mountain.
Courtesy of Allie Urbanski
A view of the Buffalo Blizzard of 2019 on Jan. 31, 2019, from Clarence, N.Y.
Courtesy of Margaret Kleinmamm
A view of the Buffalo small boat harbor on Jan. 21, 2019.
Courtesy of Ronald Catchpole
"Iu2019m being watched over by this snow angel formed in a tree outside my kitchen window in East Amherst," writes Kathy Opslack.
Courtesy of Kathy Opalack
This was the view at 8:15 a.m. on Jan. 31, 2019, on 247 Cayuga Road in Buffalo.
Courtesy of @fdcIII/Twitter
This photo was captured at 6:33 a.m. on Jan. 30, 2019, in East Amherst.
Courtesy of Bruce Troen
A photo of Mae Mullane on Jan. 29, 2019, from Lockport, N.Y.
Courtesy of James Mullane
Elizabeth Bova captured this photo of the calm before the next burst of snow in Hamburg, N.Y., on Jan. 30, 2019.
Courtesy of Elizabeth Bova
Ice Bridge compete from shore to shore in the the Niagara River basin below Niagara Falls on Jan. 30, 2019.
Courtesy of James Bragg
Jane Lawrence took this photo out of her living room window on Jan. 30, 2019. It gives an idea of how much snow weu2019ve had in the past few days.
Courtesy of Jane Lawrence
The sun sets over East River on Grand Island, which began to flood Wednesday evening.
Courtesy of Darren Tower
A wall of snow glimpsed through a car window in Springville Wednesday.
Courtesy of Mary Kay Myers
This was the view from Main and Transit in WIlliamsville around noon on Jan. 30, 2019.
Courtesy of John Noworyta
This was taken on Jan. 29, 2019, from the Japanese Gardens.
Courtesy of @luchoalberti/Instagram
Mush the husky is enjoying the snow in Amherst, N.Y.
Courtesy of Melissa A. Day
Woodrow Besch, snowshoeing at twighlight with his people on the Tonawanda bike path on Jan. 29, 2019.
Courtesy of Jeremy Besch
Nicholas Archer and his husky Tuckerman make fresh tracks on Jan. 26, 2019, at Emery Park.
Courtesy of Katie Archer
The Marquis de Lafayette, a French water dog, enjoying the snow!
Courtesy of Joanne Campagna
Georgia the goldendoodle loves the snow. This was taken at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 29, 2019, from the Town of Tonawanda.
Courtesy of Erin A.
Tula the dog watches the plows go by before the storm from Clarence Center on Jan. 29, 2019.
Courtesy of Julia DiNunzio
Kindergartners anticipate a snow day at Tapestry Charter School. This photo was taken on Jan. 29, 2019.
Courtesy of Anne-Marie DeRusso
The view from the 290 on Jan. 29, 2019. You can barely make out the Millersport Hwy exit.
Courtesy of Angela Hannam
Here's the view of Hayes Hall on Jan. 29, 2019, at UB's South Campus.
Courtesy of Scott C.
And here's the view from UB's North Campus on Jan. 29, 2019.
Courtesy of Danny
Flight heading from Buffalo to Houston, Texas, was delayed three hours due to the weather on Jan. 29, 2019.
Courtesy of Joe Taylor
This was the view from ECMC at 11 a.m. on Jan. 29, 2019.
Courtesy of Christina Smith
This was the view from ECMC on Jan. 30, 2019.
Courtesy of Christina Smith
A yellow birdhouse covered in snow houses a family of birds on Jan. 29, 2019.
Courtesy of Julia DiNunzio
Adirondack chair sits covered in snow facing the snow covered pond on Jan. 29, 2019, in Clarence Center.
Courtesy of Julia DiNunzio
Here's a look at the morning snow on Jan. 30, 2019, on Allenhurst Road in Buffalo.
Courtesy of Karen State
This was taken Jan. 24, 2019, from Hamburg, N.Y.
Courtesy of Milica Petrovic
This was taken Jan. 24, 2019, from Hamburg, N.Y.
Courtesy of Milica Petrovic
This was taken Jan. 24, 2019, from Hamburg, N.Y.
Courtesy of Milica Petrovic
This was taken Dec. 12, 2017, in Hamburg, N.Y.
Courtesy of Milica Petrovic
This was taken at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2019, on Main Street in East Aurora.
Courtesy of Tanya Bakowski
Here's a view of the lake-effect band at 9 a.m. on Jan. 31, 2019, from Clarence, N.Y.
Courtesy of Sonya
These icicles were spotted on a porch on Jan. 30, 2019, from Tonawanda.
Courtesy of Michaelene Stachura
Link Steinmetz enjoys the conditions besides the Rose Garden.
Courtesy of Jake Steinmetz
This was taken on Jan. 31, 2019, from West River Parkway in Grand Island.
Courtesy of Maggie Lew
This photo of a Western New York mail carrier was taken on Jan. 24, 2019, from Williamsville, N.Y.
Courtesy of Margaret Kleinmamm
Stoic bison in East Amherst, Jan. 30, 2019.
Courtesy of Bruce Troen
This photo of Rupert the dog was taken on Jan. 31, 2019, from Columbus Park in Buffalo.
Courtesy of Tom Cody
Memorial Day in Forest Lawn Cemetery. This was taken in 2018.
Courtesy of Kathy Opalack
This aerial view of a deer at Outer Harbor was taken in the winter of 2018.
Courtesy of James Grimaldi
Former Nietzscheu2019s house cat Frenchie in West Seneca after the November storm of 2014.
Courtesy of James Grimaldi
This photo of snowy Albright-Knox art gallery steps was taken in 2017.
Courtesy of James Grimaldi
This aerial shot was taken in Nov. 2014 in West Seneca.
Courtesy of James Grimaldi
Frenchie the cat is enjoying fall in West Seneca. This was taken in 2016.
Courtesy of James Grimaldi
This image was taken in Jan. 2019 from Cheektowaga.
Courtesy of Nina McNeil
Dumpster daisy on May 2, 2016, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
One of our favorite things about Western New York: Its four seasons. Which is why we're starting a year-round, reader-driven photo project documenting WNY's weather. Send us your photos and we may feature them here. We're looking for your photographs of Western New York's snow, wind, rain, sleet, fog, fall foliage, spring buds, breathtaking sunsets – you get the idea. Submit photos to https://yourwnyweather.tumblr.com/.
Share this article