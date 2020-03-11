Share this article

Foggy commute this morning; windy weather coming later this week

It was a dark and foggy drive into Buffalo for those on Route 5 Wednesday morning. (Keith McShea/Buffalo News)
Morning commuters are in for a foggy drive to work Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for northern Erie County, including the City of Buffalo, until 9 a.m. Wednesday. The advisory was issued just after 5:10 a.m.

Visibility of under a quarter mile was forecast, and along with it hazardous driving conditions. Officials warned drivers to use their headlights, reduce their speed and leave plenty of space.

Forecasters said the fog would be particularly dense near the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

The NWS' hazardous weather outlook also included an advisory about windy weather in northern Erie County later this week.

Late Thursday night and Friday, a cold front is expected to cross Western New York, bringing with it "increasingly windy conditions" the NWS stated.

Winds could gust up to 40 to 45 mph, with areas downwind of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario possibly seeing gusts of up to 50 mph.

