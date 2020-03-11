FIX, Lyle G.

FIX - Lyle G. Everyone's beloved milkman dies at the age of 84. Lyle G. Fix of Alden/Akron, NY on March 8, 2020. Son of the late Howard and Verna Fix; brother of Shirley (Fix) Lantz the late Geraldine (Fix) Cieszki, and Ellen (Fix) Faucett; devoted husband of Betty (Sturm) Fix; loving father of Ken (Beth) Fix, Tom Fix, Paul (Becky) Fix, JoAnne Fix, and Dawn (Mike) James; cherished grandfather to seven grandchildren and loving Papa to three great-grandchildren; also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 3 PM at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, 221 Sandridge Rd., Alden, NY 14004. Please assemble at church between 2-3 PM. Arrangements by Ross Funeral Home of Akron, LLC. Visit: rossakron.com.