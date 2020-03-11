FINN, Richard M. "Dick"

March 8, 2020, age 91, of Tonawanda. Husband of Patricia (DiBello) Finn and the late Josephine (nee Gervasi) Finn. Also survived by 4 children, 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Visitation 4-8 PM Friday at the HAMP FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 37 Adam St., Tonawanda. Funeral Mass 10 AM Saturday at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 150 Broad St., Tonawanda. Dick was a Navy Veteran and retired from HSBC in Buffalo. Complete obituary, condolences and directions at www.hampfuneral.com.