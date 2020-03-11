Share this article

print logo

Fingy Conners' home at South Park and Tifft became first Mercy Hospital, 1904

The home of William J. "Fingy" Conners was sold to make way for Holy Family Church. The house was moved across Tifft Street and became the first home of Mercy Hospital.
Published |Updated

Notorious finger amputee, First Ward boss and Buffalo Courier Publisher William J. Conners – known to Buffalo’s grain scoopers and dock workers as Fingy Conners – lived in what his own newspaper called an “elegantly pretentious mansion,” saying the house at South Park and Tifft was “by far the handsomest and costliest dwelling at South Buffalo.”

But there was Conners’ “Columbia Villa” estate, and little else in 1894.

Msgr. Nash, left, at the groundbreaking for the new Mercy Hospital in 1926.

Tifft Street south of South Park was described as a “picturesque, unimproved dirt road – a miry and murky pathway after a heavy rain storm, and on sunshiny summer days a veritable ‘lover’s lane,’ being narrow and charmingly enclosed on both sides by luxuriant foliage.”

By the turn of the century, Conners had moved his family from the biggest house in South Buffalo to uptown’s elite Delaware Avenue. He spent at least five years trying to sell the sprawling estate at South Park and Tifft before it was bought by Rev. John Nash and the Catholic Church in 1902.

Holy Family church was built on the spot. The large house that was the centerpiece of “Columbia Villa” wasn’t demolished – it was moved across Tifft Street. In 1904, the house was sold to the Sisters of Mercy to become South Buffalo’s first and original Mercy Hospital.

Both the church and the hospital were a part of the ongoing efforts to develop the part of South Buffalo which had been known simply as Tifft Farm.

“The opening of a much-needed hospital in South Buffalo is of civic interest, as between the Steel Plant hospital and the Emergency Hospital, the distance to be covered has often proved fatal to the person suffering from a serious accident,” reported the Buffalo Catholic Union and Times in 1904.

What had been the conservatory when the home was owned by the Conners family became the operating room when the same building was Mercy Hospital.

“The hospital site is well chosen. It is convenient to the street car, and the open country lying on every side not only brings fresh breezes to the invalid, but allows a further purchase of ground before he wide stretch of vacant land (at South Park and Tifft) becomes dotted with dwelling houses and business blocks.”

That wouldn’t happen, though, as plans eventually called for a new, expanded hospital at Cazenovia and Abbott.

At the time the cornerstone was laid at the present hospital site in 1926, more than 9,700 patients had come through the old hospital that was being replaced.

Mercy Hospital ambulance outside the hospital, early 1980s.

Steve CichonSteve Cichon– Steve Cichon writes about Buffalo’s pop culture history. The 25-year veteran of Buffalo radio and television has written five books and curates The Buffalo Stories Archives-- hundreds of thousands of books, images, and audio/visual media which tell the stories of who we are in Western New York.

There are no comments - be the first to comment