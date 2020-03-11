EVOLA, Ninfa (Musso)

Of Williamsville, entered into rest March 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore Evola; devoted mother of Fina "Maria" (Joe) Armetta and Philip (Lisa) Evola; cherished grandmother of Joseph, Daniel and Matteo; loving daughter of the late Francesco and Crocifissa Musso; dear sister of Maria (late Frank) Caravello, Lina (Joseph) DiSalvo, Tina (Tony) Stravalaci, Frank (Renee) Musso, Bettina (late Vincenzo) Evola, Antonia (Giuseppe) Giambanco, Anna (late Rosario) Vaglica, Giuseppe (Sarina) Musso and the late Ambrogio (late Sophie) Musso and Nino (Anna) Musso; fond sister-in-law of Rosa Musso; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst on Thursday morning at 9:15 AM (please assemble at church). Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com