Early signs of spring in Buffalo

By Howard R. Wolf

As a young person growing up on the last street in Manhattan’s Washington Heights, I was more interested in the majestic view of the George Washington Bridge that spanned the Hudson River than I was in the change of seasons I could observe in nearby Fort Tryon Park.

I had begun to read books about cities and countries beyond New York and America, and I wanted to see some of them. The George Washington Bridge became a symbol for me – a great silver arrow that said, “Go west, young man!”

As a high school student, I discovered within Fort Tryon Park the reconstructed medieval annex of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Cloisters, with its period gardens; but I was more interested in them as an emblem of Europe than I was in the effect of weather on its arched vines.

I had begun to read F. Scott Fitzgerald and Ernest Hemingway as a sophomore in high school, and it seemed that I had to go to Paris and sit at a café on the Left Bank with a notebook in hand if I were to become a writer; and that was something I wanted after reading "The Sun Also Rises."

The heritage gardens meant little to me at that time. I wanted wine, women and song – well, at least a date and something like song – and I wasn’t going to find this trio in Washington Heights.

I did get to Paris eventually, and I have done some writing, but it wasn’t until I came to Buffalo to teach at UB and survived many winters that I began to pay attention to signs of seasonal renewal.

Now I’m a self-appointed expert in observing early indications that I soon may be able to putter around in my garden, to say nothing of sunbathing in the yard and stargazing on my small deck.

Let me share some of these signs:

Some crimson robed cardinals gather twigs from still-barren branches in order to build nests. Now and then I see a sparrow’s beak peeking out of a birdhouse waiting for a mate to return with building material.

A lone canary yellow crocus pushes through a lingering sheet of thin ice and looks like an amber gem under glass in Tiffany’s window.

A V-shaped flight of Canada geese, nature’s trumpet players, begins honking its way back from a season in the sun somewhere, a squadron of aviary snowbirds who will come to rest for a while in nearby Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge.

There can be no better omen of spring’s eventual arrival than the return of daylight saving time, when twilight lengthens and lingers.

We’ll believe again that we’re living in a light-filled world, we’ll give up any suspicion that the Earth may be moving further away from the sun and we’ll begin to hum “Summer Wind” and think about summer vacations.

We even may make a list of the equipment we’ll need for a camping expedition in the Adirondacks or a canoe trip on one of the Finger Lakes.

I’m glad I got to Paris and beyond over the years, including some years of teaching in Turkey, Malaysia and South Africa, and I’m pleased I went west and saw the wheat fields of Kansas. But living in Buffalo and getting through our winters has made me a fan of renewal at many levels.