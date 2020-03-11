Driver flees police, strikes two houses

A driver who Buffalo police tried pulling over for speeding through a school zone on Tuesday was arrested after he fled and struck two houses, according to a police report.

An officer on Sycamore Street, near Sweet Avenue, spotted the driver traveling at 35 mph in a 15 mph zone.

When the officer tried to pull the driver over, the driver sped up and turned on Loepere Street, according to the report. The vehicle was eventually found unoccupied near Mills Street. A witness told police the driver ran into a house on Mills.

During the pursuit, the driver hit a house on Loepere, causing more than $10,000 in damage, and a house on Mills, causing minor damage, according to the report.

Dante D. Wiley, 23, of Broadway, was arrested on Mills and charged with criminal mischief, speeding in a school zone, driving without a license, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving an uninspected vehicle and two counts of leaving the scene of an incident.