DOBBS - Vicki Lynn Born on December 22, 1955 and passed away on March 10, 2020. Loving mother of Ellarie Calandra and Lindsay (Elijah) Hummingbird; loving grandmother of Dominic, Olivia and Alexandra; loving sister to Sherry Vaughn and Roy; preceded in death by her father Cloyd Dobbs, her mother, Patricia Dobbs and her sisters, Wanda, Linda and Patricia. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 4-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2047 Broadway, Buffalo. In lieu of flowers, make donations to Hospice Buffalo. Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com