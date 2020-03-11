DeJAC, Ruby M. (Hillyard)

March 10, 2020, at the age of 80; beloved wife of the late Thomas P. DeJac; dear mother of Thomas J. (Barbara) DeJac and Mark A. DeJac; loving grandmother of Kerri (William) Rieser and Kelli (Anthony Slocum) DeJac; great-grandmother of Jacob and Henry; sister of Norman (Susan) Hillyard. The family will be present to receive friends Friday from 6-8 PM and Saturday from 10-11 AM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner Parker Blvd.) Tonawanda, where Funeral Services will follow Saturday at 11 AM. Family and friends invited. If desired, memorials may be made in Ruby's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com