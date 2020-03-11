Dalrymple, Daniel

Dalrymple - Daniel K. Of Blasdell, NY, March 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Wahl) Dalrymple; loving father of Karen (Thomas) Keating, Michelle (John) Gonsiorek, Sandra (Matt Rappl) Dalrymple, and Daniel Dalrymple; cherished grandpa of Thomas Jr., Emily, Savannah, Kyle, Abigail, Daniel, Olivia, Henry, and Bryce; adored great-grandpa of Phoenix and Carter; dearest brother of Marie (late Earl) Bowser, Karen (Frank) Stampfer, Frank (Bev) Dalrymple, and Joyce Dalrymple; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. The family will be present on Friday 2-8 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., and where a Funeral Service will be held Saturday at 11AM. Dan was a proud Army Vietnam War Veteran and member of Amvets Post #897. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com