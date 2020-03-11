CZECHOWSKI, Jane C. (Cyran)

Of West Seneca, NY, at the age of 97, March 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edmund Czechowski; dearest mother of Gregory (Jean), Thomas (Bonnie), Mary Jane and John (Jill DiGesare) Czechowski; loving grandmother of eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; also survived and loved by many relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Friday 4-8 PM, at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (cor Borden Rd.), West Seneca, 668-5666. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, 9:30 AM, at Fourteen Holy Helpers Church, 1339 Indian Church Rd., West Seneca. Please assemble at church. Please share online condolences at www.klocfuneralhome.com