COBO, Rosemond M. (Webster)

Died March 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harold Cobo; mother of Dennis (Patricia) Cobo and Linda Tucker; sister of the late Richard and Austin Webster; also survived by six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call Thursday from 5-8 PM at SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, 271 E. Main St., Springville. Funeral Services will be held Friday at 11 AM in the First United Methodist Church, 474 E. Main St., Springville. Memorials may be made to the Springville Fire Department. Interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery, Springville. Please visit the online register book at: www.smithweismantelfuneralhome.com.