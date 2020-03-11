BURNS, Edward L.

BURNS - Edward L. March 10, 2020, of Clarence formerly of Grand Island. Husband of 65 years of Barbara (nee Berhalter) Burns; father of Karen (Bill) Rein, Ann (Brian) Carrier, Daniel (Mary) Burns and Michael (Barbara) Burns; grandfather of Christopher (Erin) Rein, Heather (Phil) Benda, Nicole (Brian) Monahan, Steven Carrier, Emily Carrier, Tim (Maddie), Ryan, Kelly, Michael Jr. (Kristen), Amanda (Kevin) and Katie Burns; also survived by nine great-grandchildren; brother of Shirley (Dick) Kennedy, Donna (the late Arnie) Wylke, and the late Jean Borger, Jack Burns, Joe Burns, Patsy Hugar and Larry Burns; son of the late Edward J. and Frances Burns. Friends may call Thursday, 4-7:30 PM at the Kaiser Funeral Home, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 AM at St. Stephen's Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice Buffalo or the Boys and Girls Club of Buffalo. Mr. Burns was a longtime barber on Grand Island and a retired Grand Island Police officer. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com