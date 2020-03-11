Outdoors calendar (March 11, 2020)

March 12 – Niagara County Second Amendment town hall meeting at Frontier Volunteer Fire Hall, 2176 Liberty Drive, Niagara Falls, starting at 7 p.m. Sponsored by Iroquois Arms Collectors Association and Second Amendment for Ever. Guest speakers are Chris Jacobs, John Syracuse, John Butcher and Brian Seaman.

March 12 – Pint Night with Backcountry Hunters and Anglers at the Rusty Nickel, 4350 Seneca St., West Seneca, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

March 13 – Deadline to register for DEC examinations for licenses to practice falconry, become a wildlife rehabilitator or to use leashed tracking dogs. Exams are in DEC regional offices, scheduled for April 3. Registration forms can be found at dec.ny.gov/permits/359.html.

March 13 – Ten X Shooting Club youth rifle shooting program for ages 9 through 20. New and first-time shooters should arrive at 6 p.m. Shooting begins at 6:30. Membership is not required. Cost is $3 per night but no shooter is turned away. Call Matt Giansante at 622-0705 for more info.

March 14 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs annual awards banquet at Kloc’s Grove, 1245 Seneca Creek Road, West Seneca. Door open at 5 p.m. Dinner at 6. Tickets are $40. Call Frank at 984-0610 for more information. Presale tickets only.

March 14 – Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot program at Wolcott Guns, 3052 Walden Ave., Depew, starting at 12:30 p.m. Register in advance by calling Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023.

March 14-15 – Salmon School with Capt. Dan Keating (1 or 2 days) at the Firemen’s Field Pavilion, 36666 Latta Road, Rochester. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Sessions run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $60 for one day; $100 for both days. Special guest is Capt. Rob Wescott of Legacy Charters. Register at captaindankeating.com/2020-school-locations.

March 15 – Niagara Region Winter 3D Shoot at Alden Rod and Gun Club, 12 County Line Road, Alden. Registration from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Walk-on shooters welcome. For a complete 12-week schedule, contact John Floriano at 725-5822

March 15 – Genesee Valley Trappers Association Fur Auction held at the clubhouse, Route 32, Honeoye. Fur checking starts at 7 a.m.; sale starts at 10 a.m. Call Tom at 585-229-4759.

March 15 – WNY Environmental Federation quarterly meeting at Hoak’s Restaurant, S4100 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg, starting at 1 p.m. For more information, call Dan Tone at 655-0975.

March 16 – Niagara County Fisheries Development Board meeting at Wilson Town Hall, 375 Lake St., Wilson, starting at 6 p.m.

March 17 – Erie County Fisheries Advisory Board meeting at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St., starting at 7 p.m.

March 18 – 2 The Outdoors environmental forum “Springing into Life” focusing on Birds, Bugs and Amphibians (where have they been all winter?) at Tifft Nature Preserve, Buffalo, starting at 7:30 p.m. A look at hibernating and migrating animals. Speakers include Tom Kerr with Buffalo Audubon, Penny Felski with the Buffalo Zoo and Wayne Gall, noted entomologist.

March 19 – Southtowns Walleye Association’s monthly meeting at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Canadian Fishing Hall of Fame ice fishing guru Wil Wegman talking about Lake Simcoe for both hard and soft water.

March 19 – WNY Chapter of Pheasants Forever meeting at Brauers Restaurant, 6612 Campbell Blvd., Pendleton, starting at 7 p.m. The Chapter is seeking new helpers for the annual youth hunt and fundraiser in June. For more information, call Paul at 585-547-3646.

March 19 – Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International monthly meeting at the American Legion Post 735, Legion Parkway, West Seneca, starting with fly tying at 6 p.m. General meeting will follow with guest speaker Scott Cornett with Region 9 DEC fisheries biologist talked about small stream fishing, fishing the Genesee River and the Genesee River Diary Program.

March 19 – Rainbow Trout Sampling begins at 9 a.m. at Naples Creek, Route 245 Bridge, Naples, Ontario County.

March 20 – Rainbow Trout Sampling at 10 a.m. at Cold Brook (Keuka Inlet) in Pleasant Valley, Steuben County.

March 21 – Bow Bending Believers 16th annual sportsmen’s dinner and seminar at Oak Orchard Assembly of God Church, 1211 Ridge Road, Medina. Official scoring for deer antlers. Dinner 5 to 6:30 p.m. Guest speaker is Merle Fredericks, executive director with the Christian Bowhunters Association. Call 585-765-2839 for more information.

March 21 – Kishel’s Scents for Success hunting seminar at the Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, from 2 to 4 p.m. $10 per person. No presale. Reservations at mgrapes1@gmail.com.

March 21 – Ninth annual Fisherman’s Paradise and Flea Market/Swap Meet at Alexander Firemen’s Rec Hall, 10708 Route 98, Alexander, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call Joe Kugel at 440-0004 or Jim Thompson at 585-591-0168.

March 21 – St. Patrick’s Day Sporting Clays Shoot at North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport. Registration at 8:30 a.m. Shooting starts at 9 a.m. Last squad at 2 p.m. Cost is $25 for adults; $20 for 18 and under. $10 Lewis option. Contact John Butcher at 628-2211 for more information.

March 21 – North Tonawanda Audubon Owl Prowl at the Audubon Preserve from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Meeet at the corner of Raymond Avenue and Birch Street. Cost is $7. Call 585-457-3228 to register.

March 22 – Niagara Region Winter 3D Shoot at Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden. Registration from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Walk-on shooters welcome. This is the last winter shoot. For more information, contact John Floriano at 725-5822. Summer weekly 3D shoots will start in May.

March 26-29 – Finger Lakes Birding Festival in four locations – Montezuma Audubon Center, Braddock Bay Raptor Research, Sterling Nature Center and Onondaga Audubon. For a complete itinerary, go to montezuma.audubon.org.

March 27 – Ten X Shooting Club youth rifle shooting program for ages 9 through 20. New and first-time shooters should arrive at 6 p.m. Shooting begins at 6:30. Membership is not required. Cost is $3 per night but no shooter is turned away. Call Matt Giansante at 622-0705 for more information.

March 27 – Timberdoodle Time at Evangola State Park from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Call 549-1050 to register.

March 28 – Strawberry Island eagle watch at Aqua Lane Park, Tonawanda, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with naturalist Tom Kerr. Meet in the parking lot at Aqua Lane. Call 585-457-3228 to register.

March 28 – Boating safety class by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 3-2 of Hamburg. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hamburg Community Center, 4540 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg. Call Eileen at 725-9669 for how to register.

March 28 – Boating safety class by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 3-1 of Lewiston. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fort Niagara Officers Club, Youngstown. Call Marty at 390-7727 for how to register.

March 28 – Boating safety class by U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 3-3 of Buffalo. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Buffalo Yacht Club, 1 Porter Ave.. Call Kevin at 880-7319 for how to register.

March 28 – New York Bass Nation public meeting at Bass Pro Shops meeting room in the Finger Lakes Mall, 1579 Clark Street Road, Auburn, from 1 to 3 p.m. Guest speaker is Brian Eisch.

March 29 – Boston Valley Conservation Society Spring Trap League begins a 10-week league at 9624 Zimmerman Road, Boston. Sundays 9 a.m. to noon; Thursdays 6-8 p.m. Targets may be ATA registered. Call 335-4111 for more information.

April 1 – Inland trout and salmon opening day. For details, visit dec.ny.gov.

April 3-5 – Eighth annual Niagara County Bullhead Tournament hosted by the Wilson Conservation Club, 2934 Wilson-Cambria Road, Wilson. 13 and over $10; 12 years and under, free. Total weight, best two fish. Contact Eric at 628-6078 for more information.

April 4 – POSTPONED: Niagara Musky Association awards banquet at Pearl Street Grill & Brewery, 76 Pearl St., from 6 to 11 p.m. $50 per person. Contact Scott McKee for details or tickets at 225-3816.

April 4 – Olcott Harbor pen rearing project begins, including frame assembly and netting attachment starting at 9:30 a.m. Town of Newfane Marina, Olcott.

April 5 – Allied Sportsmen Club Spring Trap League at 12846 Clinton St, Alden. The league will shoot Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Tuesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. Includes 300 birds, 10 scores in 12 weeks, unlimited shoot ahead and shoot back. Registered targets available. Teams will be accepted or individuals can fill squads. New shooters and public welcome; instructions available. Call Joe Truty at 867-1458.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.