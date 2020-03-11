Scattershots (March 11, 2020)

Lake Ontario stocking strategy online March 18

A new salmon stocking strategy will take place this year in Lake Ontario that is designed to enhance post-stocking survival and improve the open lake fisheries. In addition, the strategy should help the late summer staging fishery off the creek and river mouths for mature fish. To discuss this concept, there will be an online meeting coordinated by the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation at 6:30 p.m. March 18.

Participants can use the following link to join the meeting: https://meetny.webex.com/meetny/j.php?MTID=m8e94b08c21e5ce9a816c88c5238c2725. Use the meeting number 647 538 274, password: Chinook2020.

Upon joining the meeting, participants will be prompted to connect to audio using their computer. To connect to audio via phone, call 844-633-8697 and use access code 641 790 213.

Stocking information presented at the meeting will be posted on the DEC website (dec.ny.gov) the day of the meeting. Questions regarding the meeting can be directed to Great Lakes Fisheries Section Head Steve LaPan at 315-654-2147 or fwfishlo@dec.ny.gov.

2 the Outdoors environmental forum set for March 18

“Springing to Life” is the next 2 the Outdoors environmental forum to be held at Tifft Nature Preserve, 1200 Fuhrmann Blvd., starting at 7:30 p.m. March 18. Panel speakers will talk about hibernating and migrating animals, where they have been and when/how they will return to Western New York. The focus will be on birds, bugs and amphibians.

Hosted by Terry Belke with WGRZ, the speakers for this gathering will be Tom Kerr with Buffalo Audubon, Penny Felski with the Buffalo Zoo, and Wayne Gall, a noted entomologist. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the event is free to the public.

BBB 16th annual sportsmen’s dinner and seminar March 21

The Bow Bending Believers will hold its 16th annual sportsmen’s dinner and seminar on March 21 at the Oak Orchard Assembly of God Church, 12111 Ridge Road, Medina. Doors open at 4 p.m., and official scorers from the New York State Big Buck Club, Boone and Crockett, and Pope and Young will be on hand to score deer antlers. Tickets are $5. The dinner will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Keynote speaker at 7 p.m. will be Merle Fredericks, executive director of the Christian Bowhunters Association. His theme will be “How to get your name in the Book.” For more information, call 585-765-2839.

Fishermen’s Flea Market to be held March 21

The ninth annual Fishermen’s Flea Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 21 at the Alexander Firemen’s Rec Hall, 10708 Route 98, Alexander. Admission is $2. Kids ages 12 and under are free.

If you are looking to pick up inexpensive new or used fishing gear, this is a great place to start. With the opening of the inland trout season on April 1, this is the perfect opportunity to score some last-minute gear. Lunch will be available from the fire department. For more information, contact Joe at 440-0004 or Jim at 585-591-0168.

Kishel Hunting Seminar March 21 at Allied Club

Allied Sportsmen’s Club, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, will host a hunting seminar on March 21. The event will feature Kevin Kishel of Kishel’s Quality Animal Scents and Lures. The informational session will take place from 2 to 4 p.m., and the cost is $10. Seating is limited, and there are no presale tickets. For reservations, email mgrapes1@gmail.com.

Kishel will give two hours of one-on-one instruction and education on scents. You will learn how animals use scent, how scent creates interest and see product demonstrations that will make you a better hunter.