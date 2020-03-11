Bills to spend more time with defensive line prospects Ross Blacklock, Jonathan Greenard

The Buffalo Bills met with TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock and Florida edge rusher Jonathan Greenard at the NFL scouting combine and plan to spend additional time with both.

Blacklock, who is 6 feet, 3 inches and 290, said the Bills and Arizona Cardinals plan to meet with him at TCU's Pro Day on March 27, according to NFL Network. Blacklock had 40 tackles, with nine for loss, and 3.5 sacks last season after missing the 2018 season with a torn knee ligament. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.9 seconds and had a vertical jump of 29 inches at the combine.

Blacklock is projected as a first-round pick.

Greenard has visits or private workouts scheduled with the Bills, New York Jets and Houston Texans, he told the Draft Wire. He also will meet the Titans at his Pro Day on March 31.

Greenard played at Florida as a transfer from Louisville and had 52 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in 12 starts, despite being hampered by injuries. At 6 feet, 3 inches and 262, he has the size to be a 4-3 defensive end. He could play strongside linebacker but seems better suited for defensive end.

He ran the 40 in 4.87 seconds at the combine, had a 30.-5 inch vertical and did 22 reps on the bench press.

He is projected as a Day 3 pick.