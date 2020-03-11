Where are the Buffalo Bills' picks in the NFL draft?

The NFL has announced the full order for the draft to be held April 23-25 in Las Vegas.
The Buffalo Bills currently have nine picks, although Bills General Manager Brandon Beane has not been shy about trading selections.
Here is the breakdown:
Round 1: No. 22
Round 2: No. 54
Round 3: No. 86
Round 4: No. 128
Round 5: No. 155 (from Browns in Wyatt Teller trade)
Round 5: No. 167
Round 6: No. 188 (from Browns in Wyatt Teller trade)
Round 6: No. 201
Round 6: No. 207 (from Ravens through Patriots in Russell Bodine trade)
The Bills' seventh-round pick is going to Cleveland in the Corey Coleman trade.
