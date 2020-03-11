Share this article

Where are the Buffalo Bills' picks in the NFL draft?

A video board displays the text "THE PICK IS IN" for the Bills during the first round of the 2018 NFL draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018. (Getty Images)
The NFL has announced the full order for the draft to be held April 23-25 in Las Vegas.

The Buffalo Bills currently have nine picks, although Bills General Manager Brandon Beane has not been shy about trading selections.

Here is the breakdown:

Round 1: No. 22

Round 2: No. 54

Round 3: No. 86

Round 4: No. 128

Round 5: No. 155 (from Browns in Wyatt Teller trade)

Round 5: No. 167

Round 6: No. 188 (from Browns in Wyatt Teller trade)

Round 6: No. 201

Round 6: No. 207 (from Ravens through Patriots in Russell Bodine trade)

The Bills' seventh-round pick is going to Cleveland in the Corey Coleman trade.

