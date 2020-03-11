Black History Mobile Museum to stop at Buffalo State

The Black History 101 Mobile Museum will be at SUNY Buffalo State on March 18, with a portion of its 7,000 artifacts on display in the lobby of the Campbell Student Union from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The museum contains original artifacts of black memorabilia, from the trans-Atlantic slave trade era to today's hip-hop culture. The artifacts represent categories ranging from politics, Jim Crow and civil rights to science, religion, education, music and sports. Highlights of the collection include documents signed by Frederick Douglass, Booker T. Washington, Mary Mcleod Bethune, Malcolm X, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and others.

The museum's curator, Khalid el-Hakim, and guest historian Fredrick Douglass Dixon will be on hand to answer questions about specific artifacts and about the museum itself. They also will be at a reception in Room 160 of the Technology Building from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for more conversation and light refreshments.

The Mobile Museum has visited colleges, K-12 schools, businesses, conferences and other sites in 40 states. Its Buffalo appearance is sponsored by the college's Africana Studies Program. The event is free.