Teens and gal pals on stage, art at Hallwalls and UB, plus Stoogemania

"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" and "The Outsiders" arrive on local stages this week to give us two vastly different views of teenage life. The first features a young man who is isolated by how he perceives the world and the other tells the story of teens isolated by how the world perceives them. Both plays are adapted from hugely popular novels, and, though the protagonists are young, mortality is a theme in both stories. It is strong stuff, and the good news is that the shows' runs are long enough that you will have time to see both.

"Curious Incident" is the second production from the collaborative All for One Theatre Productions, joining the creative teams from five local theater organizations: MusicalFare, Irish Classical Theatre Company, Theatre of Youth, Road Less Traveled Productions and Shea's 710 Theatre. After starting with the historical action of "The Three Musketeers" in 2018, the team is going all-in this time with a contemporary mystery with a most unusual hero: an extremely bright 15-year-old whose "behavioral issues" set him apart socially while also giving him insights into things unnoticed by others. The play is adapted from British writer Mark Haddon's 2003 best-seller of the same name, and tells of young Christopher's quest to discover who is responsible for the death of a neighbor's dog. When it first was produced in London, it took home a basketful of Oliver awards and repeated that success in New York with the Tonys.

The play runs March 12 to 29 in Shea's 710 Theatre (710 Main St.) with performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $44 general, $18.50 for students (sheas.org, or save on fees at the Shea's box office).

Theatre of Youth's "The Outsiders" opens at 2 p.m. March 14 in the Allendale Theatre (203 Allen St.). A cast of some of the area's finest young actors stars in Christopher Sergel's adaptation of the now-classic S.E. Hinton coming-of-age novel. Hinton was still a teenager when "The Outsiders" was published in 1967. She tells her story through the eyes of Ponyboy, a member of the Greasers, a group of outcasts in their Oklahoma community who are constantly at odds with the rich Socs. Events turn tragic when their conflict gets out of hand, showing how fragile and heroic life can be.

Chris Kelly directs the play, which is recommended for ages 12 and older. Performances continue weekends through April 5. Tickets are $15 to $28, at theatreofyouth.org or by calling 884-4400, Ext. 304.

Now, swing 180 degrees ...

And we find ourselves welcoming two quartets of wonderful older women, at the Paul Robeson Theatre and in Alleyway's Cabaret. The women of the Robeson show, "Dance on Widow's Row," are four wealthy widows who aren't ready to give up on romance. However, having planted nine husbands among them, they know they are facing steep odds in attracting husbands number 10 through 13, so they join forces to entertain four bachelor prospects at an intimate party for eight.

Expect to find some joy when the comedy by Samm-Art Williams and directed by Paulette D. Harris opens March 13 and runs through April 5, in the theater inside the African American Cultural Center (350 Masten Ave.). Showtime is 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 4 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $35 general, $30 for seniors and students (aaccbuffalo.org or by calling 884-0279).

But who needs men when you have friends like "The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes Vol. 2." A follow-up to the GG's Christmas show at Alleyway Cabaret (672 Main St.), this drag take on the legendary TV sitcom brings the girls back to Buffalo after a holiday vacation for a parody of good times. The show runs at 8 p.m. March 12, 13 and 14 and then 7 p.m. Sunday nights indefinitely. Tickets are $30 (alleyway.com).

Something completely different at Hallwalls, UB



The good people at Hallwalls are offering a special music program and art installation that honors the architectural and religious origins of the church that became Asbury Hall and the forward-thinking artistic venue it is now. Canadian artist John Oswald presents a performance of his work "Auditornada" at 8 p.m. March 12 in the hall at Babeville (341 Delaware Ave.), as part of the Hallwalls Artists-in-Residence Project (suitably dubbed HARP). The former sanctuary of the Victorian Gothic Asbury-Delaware United Methodist Church, since 2003 on the national Register of Historic Places, will host the performance by a choir drawn from the Buffalo musical community and members of Toronto's Element Choir.

Tickets are $15 general, $12 for students and seniors, at the door. Then, on March 13, Oswald's art show "stillnessence," opens at Hallwalls with an artist's talk at 8 p.m. The installation uses hundreds of frontal photos of people, dressed and undressed, overlaying one another in a life-sized cinematic transforming crowd.

To the near north, on the University at Buffalo campus, the art exhibit "Sally Cook: 1960-Present" is opening with a reception from 5 to 7:30 p.m. March 12 in the UB Art Gallery in the Center for the Arts. Cook, a Buffalo native, studied at the Albright Art School in the 1950s and has produced works both abstract and figurative. She also is a poet and has been inspired by Emily Dickinson in her art and writing. The exhibition continues through May 16.

Also on March 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the UB Center for the Arts atrium, there will be a reception for "Strutting, Fretting," a show of works by Annie Bielski. Bielski, a UB graduate, uses material from domestic life in her works to explore issue of gender, the body and self-consciousness. This show runs through May 16. There is a partner show of her work at UB Anderson Gallery (1 Martha Jackson Place, near the south campus), which runs through April 11.

Nyuck it up

The annual Three Stooges Film Festival is closing in on its 30th year at the Riviera Theatre (67 Webster St., North Tonawanda). All ages are invited to the celebration of the slapstick legends at 7:30 p.m. March 14, with seven Stooge classics on the program, along with trivia fun and prizes. Organ music begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 general, $7 for those younger than 12, at rivieratheatre.org or at the door.

Make mine Mozart

The Buffalo Philharmonic's Chamber Wind Ensemble will be in the Clarence Presbyterian Church (9675 Main St., Clarence) at 7:30 p.m. March 13 to perform Mozart's Gran Partita, the Serenade No. 10. According to the BPO, Mozart wrote the piece to be performed in just the kind of intimate setting that the church provides, making for a concert that is both special and authentic. The musicians will talk about the piece before the performance. Tickets are $15 general, $10 for students, at bpo.org or at the door.