$6M awarded by state in latest round from Better Buffalo Fund

The former home of Record Theatre on Main Street in Buffalo is now part of a project called the Monroe, where market-rate apartments and small retail shops are planned.

The goal of keeping rent affordable for tenants and business owners got a big boost Wednesday as the project was one of several Buffalo initiatives that received financial awards via the state's "Better Buffalo Fund" program.

Nearly $6 million was awarded via loans or grants to 10 projects – four Buffalo development efforts and six neighborhood initiatives – via the latest round of the program, part of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's Buffalo Billion effort. After four rounds, the Better Buffalo Fund has awarded more than $31.9 million to 51 projects.

Jason Yots of Common Bond Real Estate, one of the investors involved in the Monroe project, called the Better Buffalo Fund a "godsend."

"On the Monroe project, without the Better Buffalo Fund, we likely would not be able to make the apartments as affordable as we're going to be able to make them," said Yots, noting that higher prices "we fear would create some gentrification in the neighborhood, which is something we're hoping, as developers, to always avoid.

"It also will enable us to seek a nicer blend of smaller commercial tenants who may not be as financially secure, but because we know that we have the state behind us, that we're able to provide them with rent and lease packages that help grow their businesses and don't hinder them."

Yots spoke at an unveiling announcement held inside the Black Rock Freight House at 68 Tonawanda St., a Common Bond project which benefited from a $750,000 loan during the third round of awards. The building houses more than 30 apartments along with commercial space. The news conference was held in what will be Buffalo's second location for the ax-throwing business Hatchets and Hops, which is set to open March 26.

"It's a really nice incentive for those of us that are trying to patch together projects in difficult neighborhoods, particularly former industrial corridors," said Yots. He said the Black Rock project "had a number of construction challenges that we met during construction. Those funds were critical."

The announcement was held at Black Rock Freight House at 68 Tonawanda St., a Yots project that was a beneficiary in round three and includes apartments as well as a future Hatches and Hops location. pic.twitter.com/VI8mfHImvS — Keith McShea (@ByKeithMcShea) March 11, 2020

A combined $5.891 million was awarded to the 10 projects. In addition to the Transit-Oriented Development projects were Buffalo Main Streets Initiative projects, which target several corridors throughout the city.

Common Council Member Mitch Nowakowski's Fillmore District was the beneficiary in several ways, including the La Plaza de Virginia mixed-use project on Virginia Street as well as neighborhood grants awarded to the Broadway Pratt Gateway Neighborhood Alliance and Historic Allentown Building Improvements.

"With my district being so expansive, I'm seeing both east and west sides receiving funding," said Nowakowski, whose district has also received awards in previous rounds. "This is just a continuation of what the state has committed already. A lot of my residents are seeing positive work that was done in the previous round on Allen Street, but now the other side of Allen Street at Delaware is continuing to see improvement through infrastructure, bike lanes, facade work. So it's really exciting."

Angela Rossi, deputy director of Empire State Development's Western New York office, said the state anticipates a fifth round of awards. No application info is as of yet available at the state's Better Buffalo Fund page.

Renderings of the above ... pic.twitter.com/XWKewDf1Pc — Keith McShea (@ByKeithMcShea) March 11, 2020

The four winners Wednesday in Transit-Oriented Development, which is targeted for areas within a quarter-mile walk of certain Buffalo transit stops:

La Plaza de Virginia – three-story, 50,000-plus-square foot mixed-use building, currently four lots at 253-269 Virginia St. ($1.866 million loan, $16.5 million project)

– three-story, 50,000-plus-square foot mixed-use building, currently four lots at 253-269 Virginia St. ($1.866 million loan, $16.5 million project) Musical Suites – adaptive reuse apartments & office, 415 Elmwood Ave. ($500,000 loan, $4.8 million project)

– adaptive reuse apartments & office, 415 Elmwood Ave. ($500,000 loan, $4.8 million project) The Monroe – adaptive reuse apartments and retail, 1786 Main St. and 1040 Lafayette Ave. ($750,000 loan, $6.4 million project)

– adaptive reuse apartments and retail, 1786 Main St. and 1040 Lafayette Ave. ($750,000 loan, $6.4 million project) Olympic Avenue Housing – adaptive reuse for 46-unit affordable housing at the School 78 building, 321 Olympic Ave. ($500,000 loan, $17.8 million project)

Six winners of Buffalo Main Streets Initiative project grants: