ZACHOWICZ, Celia B. (Lazenski)

March 6, 2020 age 87 of Merritt Island, FL. formerly of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Casimer; dearest mother of Rose Marie (Bud) Crandall, Steven (Virginia) Zachowicz and Michael Zachowicz; dear grandmother of Brandon (Brittany) Zachowicz and Tiffany Zachowicz; great-grandmother of Xavier and Alexa; sister of late Florence (late Leon Kwiatkowski and the late Hank Shriver) and the late Raymond (late Dorothy) Lazenski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Wednesday, March 11 from 3-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 85 George Urban Blvd. (west of Harlem Rd.) where funeral services will be held Thursday at 9:15 AM and from the Church of St. Casimir at 10 AM. Interment to follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com.