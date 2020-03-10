Architect hired to design new West Side Bazaar location

Plans for transforming a vacant building on Niagara Street into the new home for the West Side Bazaar took a step forward this week, as the Westminster Economic Development Initiative hired CJS Architects to design the project.

WEDI, which oversees the operations and management for the market, announced in October that it had selected the two-story concrete warehouse at 1432 Niagara for the Bazaar's new location. The 17,200-square-foot building, constructed in 1910, would enable the nine-year-old Bazaar to triple its size as it moves from its original home at 25 Grant St.

Construction is slated to begin this spring, with an opening scheduled for 2021. CJS Architects is currently working on the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center Assessment, the Broadway Market Business Planning and Concept Design and the Buffalo Central Terminal Restoration.