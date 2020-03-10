WASILEWSKI, Pelagia (Szafarz)

March 8, 2020, age 93. Wife of the late Francis; dear mother of Roman (late Sally), Andrew Wasilewski and Deborah (David) Wojcik; loving grandmother of David (Erica) and Brian Wojcik, Nathan and Ashleigh Wasilewski; great-grandmother of Sophia, Aria and Ella. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 PM at PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1949 Clinton St., Buffalo (three blocks west of S. Ogden St.). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Stanislaus RC Church, 389 Peckham St., Buffalo, Thursday 10:00 AM; please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc.. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com