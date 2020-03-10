UB's Dyaisha Fair earns MAC Freshman of the Year honors

Dyaisha Fair has had one of the most remarkable seasons for a freshman women’s basketball player. On Wednesday, the guard from Rochester received one of the top honors in the Mid-American Conference.

Fair was named the MAC Freshman of the Year, as the conference announced its postseason honors.

Fair was also named to the six-player MAC all-freshman team, and to the All-MAC second team.

The 5-foot-5-inch guard averages 21.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, and she entered the week as the nation’s sixth-leading scorer. She has 79 steals and 105 assists this season.

Fair scored 28 points Monday in UB’s 87-72 win against Miami (Ohio) in a first-round MAC Tournament game at Alumni Arena.

Teammate Theresa Onwuka, a guard from Nigeria, was an All-MAC third team selection, and was a MAC all-defensive team selection. Onwuka averages 15 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, and has 74 steals this season for the Bulls.

The Bulls (19-11) are the defending MAC Tournament champions and the sixth seed in the tournament this year. UB faces No. 3 Kent State (18-11) on Wednesday in a MAC quarterfinal at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

The winner will advance to the semifinal against either No. 2 Ball State or No. 7 Eastern Michigan at 1:30 p.m. Friday in Cleveland.