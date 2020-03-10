Share this article

UB's Dyaisha Fair earns MAC Freshman of the Year honors

University at Buffalo's Dyaisha Fair looks to pass against Canisius during the first half at Alumni Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Dyaisha Fair has had one of the most remarkable seasons for a freshman women’s basketball player. On Wednesday, the guard from Rochester received one of the top honors in the Mid-American Conference.

Fair was named the MAC Freshman of the Year, as the conference announced its postseason honors.

Fair was also named to the six-player MAC all-freshman team, and to the All-MAC second team.

The 5-foot-5-inch guard averages 21.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, and she entered the week as the nation’s sixth-leading scorer. She has 79 steals and 105 assists this season.

Fair scored 28 points Monday in UB’s 87-72 win against Miami (Ohio) in a first-round MAC Tournament game at Alumni Arena.

Teammate Theresa Onwuka, a guard from Nigeria, was an All-MAC third team selection, and was a MAC all-defensive team selection. Onwuka averages 15 points and 7.4 rebounds per game, and has 74 steals this season for the Bulls.

The Bulls (19-11) are the defending MAC Tournament champions and the sixth seed in the tournament this year. UB faces No. 3 Kent State (18-11) on Wednesday in a MAC quarterfinal at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

The winner will advance to the semifinal against either No. 2 Ball State or No. 7 Eastern Michigan at 1:30 p.m. Friday in Cleveland.

UB women's basketball advances to MAC quarterfinals

