Take 5 winner in Hamburg makes it two big lottery wins for WNY in one week

For the second time in less than one week, a lottery ticket worth more than $60,000 was purchased in Western New York.

The March 9 Take 5 drawing had one top-prize winning ticket of $60,363.50, officials said, which was purchased at the Enser's Express gas station convenience store at 127 Main St. in Hamburg.

The March 3 Take 5 drawing had one top-prize winning ticket worth $63,544, purchased at Cleveland Hill Drug at 1479 Kensington Ave. in Buffalo, located near the Cheektowaga border.

Monday's winning numbers were 4, 13, 26, 35, 39.

The five winning numbers for the Take 5 game are drawn from a field of one to 39. The Take 5 drawing is televised every day at 11:21 p.m.

A state lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.