String of court rulings indicates ICE is holding detainees illegally

Terence Enoh is a free man today, but it wasn't that long ago that he was in federal custody fighting for something as basic as a bond hearing.

A Cameroon native, Enoh, who initially represented himself, won that legal battle but only after going over the heads of immigration officials to a federal judge in Buffalo.

The judge, clearly frustrated at Homeland Security's handling of the case, ordered Enoh released from the Federal Detention Center in Batavia.

He had been there nearly two years.

In the years that followed Enoh's release, dozens of Batavia detainees – more than 25 last year alone – have gone to court to challenge the government's failure to give them a bond hearing, the first step in possibly gaining back their freedom.

And like Enoh, many of them are winning.

"Putting a person behind bars is far too serious a thing to be done without bothering to look at whether detention is necessary in the first place," said Spencer Durland, one of Enoh's pro bono lawyers.

The increase in court cases is the result, at least in part, of a 2017 U.S. Supreme Court decision that found detained immigrants do not have a statutory right to bond hearings. The court left open the question of whether detainees have a constitutional right to an independent court review.

One of the consequences of the increase in petitions from Batavia is an overall increase in habeas corpus cases being filed here.

In 2019, detainees across the region filed 134 habeas corpus petitions challenging the lawfulness of their detention. The year before, there were 52 petitions.

It's a trend the region's chief judge, already concerned about a backlog of civil cases, is watching.

"Immigration cases take a great deal of time," said Chief U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. "The increase is certainly a concern."

In almost every case, the detainees' petitions from Batavia accuse Homeland Security of violating their constitutional right to due process and seek a hearing and sometimes more, including their freedom.

Given the large number of cases going against the government, lawyers are wondering why Homeland Security continues to deny due process that the Batavia detainees are seeking.

"The federal courts here, including a variety of federal judges, have repeatedly found that due process requires a bond hearing," said Timothy W. Hoover, Enoh's other attorney from the Hodgson Russ law firm. "The question is how much is enough."

Case-by-case basis

Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which oversees the detention center, would not comment on the habeas corpus petitions coming out of Batavia, but insisted its custody decisions are made on a case-by-case basis.

In a statement to The Buffalo News, ICE did not mention that many of the petitioners have a criminal record – their crimes range from driving while intoxicated to attempted murder – but it does note that immigration laws require the detention of certain categories of undocumented immigrants, including those linked to terrorism and certain other crimes.

"Further, some aliens who are not subject to mandatory detention may be detained for various reasons including, but not limited to pending criminal charges, public safety concerns, risk of flight as well as final orders and recent border crossers awaiting removal," the agency said in a written statement.

U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr., whose office is often called on to represent Homeland Security, said he is aware of the jump in habeas corpus cases but can't account for what is behind it. He also challenged any suggestion that the government is creating some of the problem.

"We're not driving up the numbers," he said. "We're just responding to them."

Enoh, who came here as a lawfully admitted student, did not have a criminal record and yet he was also detained. He was picked up by border patrol agents after financial problems forced him to leave school.

After his release, he sought asylum in Canada but was denied entry, only to find himself back in federal custody when ICE decided he was a flight risk. While at Batavia, he argued against his removal and, citing politics and religion, said he feared for his life because of Boko Haram, the violent Islamic extremist group in his native country.

In court papers, ICE said he was uncooperative because he opposed his removal, and the agency pointed to his asylum request in Canada to suggest he was a flight risk.

In ordering Enoh's release, U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo challenged the immigration court's handling of his detention and suggested at one point that it failed to consider evidence in his favor. Immigration courts are part of the Department of Justice, not the federal court system.

"Rubber stamping a prior determination with the words 'clear and convincing' evidence is simply insufficient," Vilardo said in one his decisions.

Of the Batavia detainees who have gone to federal court and won, Enoh was not the first – or the last.

In late 2016, Edwin Fru Nguti, also a native of Cameroon, followed suit. By the time he filed his petition, he had been in ICE custody for 14 months.

Like Enoh, Nguti claimed the government was violating his rights to due process and demanded an independent review of his detention. The district judge sided with him and so did the Second Circuit Court of Appeals.

In its ruling, the appeals court noted the similarities between Nguti and Enoh and wondered why Nguti, who had three driving while intoxicated convictions, was determined to be a danger to the community.

"You have a situation where the federal government can essentially arrest you on a whim," said Daniel E. Jackson, who represented Enoh before leaving the Erie County Bar Association's Volunteer Lawyers Project. "The problem is there's no neutral arbiter who signs off on that arrest."

Even though Nguti won the right to a hearing, he was denied bond, and it wasn't until he won his asylum case that he was released. That was in March of last year, more than three years after he was first arrested by ICE.

'Not an empty process'

Jackson said the petitions coming out of Batavia have led to other detainees being released, some of them after a ruling by the court, others before a decision came down.

One of those was a Jamaican immigrant who had been jailed since 2014.

Joseph Hechavarria came to the United States in 1984 on a visitor visa and, after marrying a U.S. citizen, received conditional permanent resident status.

Years later, and after a three-year stint in prison for a 2010 assault in Cheektowaga, Hechavarria's legal status was terminated and he was ordered deported.

After more than five years at Batavia, he won his release when Vilardo pointed to his extended time in federal custody and concluded his ongoing detention without a bail hearing violated his Fifth Amendment right to due process.

A short time later, the judge followed up with a second decision ordering Hechavarria's release.

In ordering Hechavarria detained, the immigration court judge had cited his assault conviction and decided he was a danger to the community.

Vilardo, in essentially overruling the judge, said he never considered alternatives to detention. Hechavarria is currently out of the detention center, but wearing an electronic ankle bracelet.

"Often removal is not inevitable," Hoover said. "People will succeed. It's not an empty process."

In a recent Supreme Court case, immigration advocates claimed that 40% of all detainees held for at least six months without a hearing eventually succeeded in winning their deportation cases.

As an example, Hoover and Durland – who have handled a number of these cases – like to point to Carlos Garcia, the Dominican who waged a 10-year legal battle to win his release from Batavia and eventually won U.S. citizenship.

Immigration officials spent years trying to deport Garcia, who had a criminal record, including a firearms conviction. In the end, he won his freedom.

The increase in habeas corpus petitions from Batavia is rooted in a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision – Jennings v. Rodriguez – in which the court found that detained immigrants do not have a statutory right to periodic bond hearings.

The court, however, left the door open to the possibility that, unlike the statute, the due process clause of the Constitution requires bond hearings. With that in mind, district judges here continue to rule in favor of immigration detainees who have been denied a hearing.

Immigration advocates are hoping to once and for all end the legal debate over whether all detainees at Batavia are entitled to a bond hearing. They're looking to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, the federal judicial panel with the authority to issue a decision that becomes the law of the land in New York State.

The case centers around Gary Fremont, a native of Haiti and, like most of the detainees who are denied a bond hearing, someone with a criminal record, a 2009 conviction for armed robbery.

In Fremont, immigration and legal aid groups from across the state submitted a friend of the court brief asking the appeals court to restore the old, six-month threshold for a bond hearing. In short, return to the practice of requiring a hearing within the first six months of someone's detention.

The groups, in explaining their rationale, suggested that some detainees are needlessly suffering because of Homeland Security's actions.

"The inhumane conditions in detention and their permanent, at times life-threatening, consequences have been widely reported and are well established," the groups said in their brief.

An appeals court decision is expected later this year.